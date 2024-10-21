The Key To Picking Out The Best Peaches For Summer Grilling

Summer and peaches go together like sunshine and beaches, but there's something about throwing them on the grill that takes the flavors to a whole new level. The smoky undertones, caramelized sugars, and grill marks transform peaches into a mouthwatering summer treat. Whether you're incorporating them into a flatbread, a grilled peach and zucchini salad, or enjoying them with honey and mascarpone; selecting the right peach is key.

Brazilian grill master and private chef, Silvio Correa, shares his tips for picking the ideal peach for grilling. According to Silvio, the ripeness of the peach is critical. If the peach is too soft, it won't hold up under the heat, losing its texture and turning into mush on the grill — something no one wants. Instead, he advises, "Choose a peach that's just about ripe: firm enough to hold its shape, but sweet enough to bring out that tropical flavor when you bite into it after cooking." The firmness allows the peach to handle the heat while its natural sweetness shines through, giving you that perfect balance of flavors.

When it comes to the kind of peach for grilling, Silvio suggests opting for stone peaches because their pits are easier to remove or yellow peaches for their balance of sweetness and acidity. Late-season varieties, like Elberta or O'Henry, are also excellent choices due to their firmness and ability to withstand the heat.