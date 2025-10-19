Why Pre-Cut Fruit And Veggies Are So Overpriced
We've all been there — you're strolling through the produce section of your favorite grocery store, and you stumble upon those picture-perfect little tubs of pre-cut fruits and veggies. Stem-free strawberries sliced in half, perfectly peeled and chopped carrot sticks, ready-to-eat bowls of diced melon...it all looks temptingly convenient, so you pick up a cute little tub of fruit salad to check the price tag — only to nearly do a double-take in the aisle. It's no secret that many grocery items are getting more expensive, but $10 for a tub of fruit? How can this be?
The truth is, while inflation certainly hasn't helped, pre-cut fruit and veggies have long been one of the most overpriced items at almost any grocery store. For example, while prices vary by location, Walmart's diced yellow onions will set you back an eye-watering 12 times the price per ounce of a bag of whole yellow onions from America's biggest grocery chain. Although this sounds like robbery, you're actually paying for several things when you pay more for pre-cut produce. First of all, the labor required to perfectly peel, slice, dice, and chop the produce. Second, the packaging that it comes in (which usually consists of single-use plastic). Third, the risk that the grocery store will have to toss pre-cut fruits and veggies before they're sold, as nearly every produce item has a shorter shelf life after being cut.
Are any pre-cut fruits and veggies worth the extra cost?
While the vast majority of pre-cut fruits and veggies are simply not worth it for most people, some produce items make more sense to purchase pre-cut than others. For example, cubed butternut squash or sliced pineapple can save you a whole lot of time and effort in a pinch, which may be worth the upcharge. On the other hand, you'll probably want to rethink picking up a packet of sliced apples, considering that apples are relatively quick and easy to slice, and pre-cut apples can easily cost four times as much as the whole fruit. It's also worth considering that many fruits and veggies rapidly decline in quality once they're chopped. For example, onions lose their pungent punch, apple slices turn brown, and bell peppers and celery sticks go limp before you can artfully arrange them on a fancy Midwestern relish tray.
At the end of the day, the majority of pre-cut produce simply doesn't cut it for most people when it comes to budget or taste. Instead, we recommend investing in some high-quality knives (perhaps from this beginner-friendly, Anthony Bourdain-approved knife brand) and enjoying the unmatched flavor and nutrition of freshly chopped fruits and veggies combined with the satisfying sensation of saving money.