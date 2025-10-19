Why Pre-Cut Fruit And Veggies Are So Overpriced

We've all been there — you're strolling through the produce section of your favorite grocery store, and you stumble upon those picture-perfect little tubs of pre-cut fruits and veggies. Stem-free strawberries sliced in half, perfectly peeled and chopped carrot sticks, ready-to-eat bowls of diced melon...it all looks temptingly convenient, so you pick up a cute little tub of fruit salad to check the price tag — only to nearly do a double-take in the aisle. It's no secret that many grocery items are getting more expensive, but $10 for a tub of fruit? How can this be?

The truth is, while inflation certainly hasn't helped, pre-cut fruit and veggies have long been one of the most overpriced items at almost any grocery store. For example, while prices vary by location, Walmart's diced yellow onions will set you back an eye-watering 12 times the price per ounce of a bag of whole yellow onions from America's biggest grocery chain. Although this sounds like robbery, you're actually paying for several things when you pay more for pre-cut produce. First of all, the labor required to perfectly peel, slice, dice, and chop the produce. Second, the packaging that it comes in (which usually consists of single-use plastic). Third, the risk that the grocery store will have to toss pre-cut fruits and veggies before they're sold, as nearly every produce item has a shorter shelf life after being cut.