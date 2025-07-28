We Like These Frozen Waffles So Much Better Than Eggo
Frozen waffles are a great grab-and-go option for busy times. Not only are they convenient and affordable, but many brands pack a serious flavor punch, too. Don't settle for sad, soggy frozen waffles that taste like cardboard. Instead, we ranked frozen waffles from worst to best to curate the perfect list of delectable frozen waffle-y goodness for your shopping cart. Honestly, there were a few winners from our taste test, but one still stood out above the rest. Annie's organic homestyle waffles dish up a huge win for waffle lovers everywhere.
These delicious waffles excel in every way. They're crispy on the outside but fluffy on the inside (If you really love a truly crispy waffle, take frozen waffles from floppy to crispy with a quick spin in the deep fryer). They cook up to an appealing golden-brown, leaving its sad, colorless brethren in the dust. And of course, there's the flavor. The box itself claims that these waffles are "so tasty you could skip the syrup." They do have a hint of sweetness that leans toward the sweet breakfast vibe, without being overwhelming like some other breakfast treats. Even with nine grams of whole grains, plus organic ingredients, these waffles don't taste like you're eating health food, either. They offer a great, balanced flavor and texture profile — and a winning way to start the day.
Sad news about Annie's organic homestyle waffles
Reviewers from Kroger loved these waffles so much that they've taken to flooding the comment section demanding that their local Fred Meyer stores (and other grocery outlets) bring them back. That's right, despite how delicious these waffles may be, you might have trouble getting your hands on them. Kroger reportedly stopped stocking them back in October 2024, when a listeria outbreak caused mass removals of frozen waffles and pancakes over contamination concerns. Though Annie's waffles aren't discontinued, plenty of commenters on Reddit also expressed their struggles in finding them at local grocery stores.
But, if you can't get your hands on Annie's organic homestyle waffles, fear not. Other brands, like Kroger homestyle waffles or Nature's Path organic and gluten-free homestyle waffles also fit the bill. On top of that, there are many ways to make frozen waffles taste so much better — so even if you end up with a dud, you can still turn it into something tasty, filling, and more nutritious than just slapping an Eggo in the toaster and calling it a day.