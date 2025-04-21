The Extra Step That'll Take Frozen Waffles From Floppy To Crispy
The ingenuity that went into creating waffles, in my humble opinion, rivals some of the greatest feats of architectural genius. I mean there are actually little pockets in the waffle specifically made for delicious maple syrup to pool inside. If that's not a stroke of genius, then I don't know what is. Not to mention, they're the unsung heroes of busy mornings.
Pull one from the box, toss it in the toaster, and voila — breakfast is handled in under five minutes. But, to be completely honest, they're not exactly the crispiest, most exciting thing on your plate (they're not pancakes or anything, and yes, pancakes are better than waffles, but I digress). Sometimes waffles come out kind of soft, maybe a little crisp around the edges, but overall a bit... meh.
What's a waffle without the appropriate amount of crunch? The goal is to achieve a level of crispness that's on par with your favorite brunch spot. And there's a perfect way to get them like that: Deep frying turns even the most basic frozen waffle into a crispy masterpiece. It gets you that golden, ultra-crunchy shell with a soft, fluffy middle, and it doesn't take much more effort than the toaster.
Deep frying waffles changes the game
Fully submerging waffles in hot oil makes for even cooking throughout and on all sides. As long as your oil isn't too hot, you shouldn't have to worry about half-browned spots or soft centers. It's the same reason that deep-fried foods like french fries and donuts have that unmistakable texture. Toasters and ovens only heat from one or two directions, so they can't replicate that all-round crisping effect.
Just heat about 2 to 3 inches of neutral oil (canola or vegetable both work great) in a heavy-bottomed pot. You're aiming for 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Once it's hot, slide in a frozen waffle and let it fry until it turns a rich golden brown and floats to the top. Pull it out, set it on paper towels to drain, and you're good to go. Some people worry the waffles will soak up too much oil, but that's why it's important not to let it fry any longer than necessary.
Try not to overcrowd the pot. Frying more than one or two waffles at a time can lower the oil temperature and lead to a greasy, soggy mess. If you're working in batches, give the oil a minute to recover temperature between waffles. And yes, it's important to use a thermometer if you're not using a deep fryer.
Ideas for dressing up deep fried waffles
Once you've got your batch of crisp, golden waffles, it's time to unleash your creativity. You can keep it classic with butter and maple syrup, of course, but now that you've improved the waffle, it's worth exploring a few other topping ideas. Deep-fried waffles make an amazing base for chicken and waffles. That extra crunch holds up well alongside fried chicken, hot sauce, or honey drizzle, and you get a satisfying texture contrast.
Fried waffles also do well if you lean into the sweeter side. Try a dessert-style waffle topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, crushed cookies, or berries and whipped cream. Since the waffle stays crisp, it won't get soggy under heavy toppings. You can even slice the waffles and use them as "bread" for ice cream sandwiches. That doesn't mean just sit there and let them soak up the liquidy toppings, but if you eat at a normal pace, the crunch definitely holds its own.
One of my favorites is a breakfast sandwich combo of fried egg and bacon or ham layered between two waffles. Or keep it simple and serve them with a dusting of powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar for a quick snack that tastes like a carnival treat.
No matter how you top them, deep frying is a quick, affordable upgrade that makes your frozen waffles so much better. It's an easy trick that takes almost no extra effort but delivers restaurant-level results. Once you try it, you won't be going back, ever.