The Extra Step That'll Take Frozen Waffles From Floppy To Crispy

The ingenuity that went into creating waffles, in my humble opinion, rivals some of the greatest feats of architectural genius. I mean there are actually little pockets in the waffle specifically made for delicious maple syrup to pool inside. If that's not a stroke of genius, then I don't know what is. Not to mention, they're the unsung heroes of busy mornings.

Pull one from the box, toss it in the toaster, and voila — breakfast is handled in under five minutes. But, to be completely honest, they're not exactly the crispiest, most exciting thing on your plate (they're not pancakes or anything, and yes, pancakes are better than waffles, but I digress). Sometimes waffles come out kind of soft, maybe a little crisp around the edges, but overall a bit... meh.

What's a waffle without the appropriate amount of crunch? The goal is to achieve a level of crispness that's on par with your favorite brunch spot. And there's a perfect way to get them like that: Deep frying turns even the most basic frozen waffle into a crispy masterpiece. It gets you that golden, ultra-crunchy shell with a soft, fluffy middle, and it doesn't take much more effort than the toaster.