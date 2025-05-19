The Anthony Bourdain-Approved Knife Brand That's Perfect For Beginners

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Knives are a contentious subject in the cooking world, and while many chefs swear by high-end, ridiculously expensive knives, others are open to more budget-friendly options. Anthony Bourdain, for example, believed that you don't need to pay hundreds of dollars for one high-quality chef's knife. This could be seen most notably in his frequent recommendation of the Global 8-inch Chef's Knife, which only costs $99.95, a small price to pay for a top-tier tool.

The Global brand of knives specializes in Japanese knives, which are incredibly popular among many chefs. For Bourdain, while the chef eventually became synonymous with his custom, Bob Kramer-crafted meteorite knife, Global's knives — and specifically the 8-inch Chef's Knife — were among his favorites. The brand came up many times throughout his life, with the most notable mention in his 2000 New York Times Bestseller, Kitchen Confidential, when he called the knife, "a very good Japanese product which has — in addition to its many other fine qualities — the added attraction of looking really cool." In the years to follow, Bourdain continued praising the Global 8-inch Chef's Knife, heralding it as a great tool for beginners and experts to keep on hand.