Here's How To Tell Your Winter Squash Has Gone Bad

It's officially fall and winter squash is finally back in season. So, you grab your coziest sweater and run to the store to restock on the infamous Trader Joe's butternut squash mac and cheese and mac and cheese bites. If pre-packaged food isn't your thing, there are plenty of squash recipes to add to your repertoire. You'll have a few weeks to test out and perfect those recipes before these beautifully-colored and strangely-shaped fruits are no longer available at grocery stores and autumnal farmer's markets.

Luckily, winter squash has a decently long shelf life. Compared to other fruits, squash won't go bad within a week. When stored properly, they can actually last for several months. Some squash like carnival, acorn, and kabocha are good for a month. While sweet dumpling and butternut squash can last roughly three months and banana squash can be stored for up to six months. However, once you cut them open, they'll only be good for a few days.

With such varying storage times, it's impossible to remember how long each squash variation will be good for. That time frame changes even more when you factor in refrigerated or frozen squash. Despite this, winter squash can still go bad, so here are a few signs to look for that will tell you when it has.