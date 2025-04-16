14 Mistakes You're Making With Asparagus

Asparagus season stretches from spring into early summer. Whether it's in season or not, a lot of people say that they don't really care for asparagus, but in many cases, it's not the vegetable's fault — it's all about how the asparagus was prepared.

Asparagus is all too easy to get wrong. The wrong temperature, the wrong length of time over a heat source, the wrong cooking method — all of these mistakes can all turn what should be a delectable side dish into a pile of limp, soggy, sad stalks. The unique flavor profile of asparagus is also a challenge, since its taste doesn't go with just anything, even if it's a pretty versatile veggie when you know your way around it.

So how do you achieve the perfect asparagus this season, whether you're serving it as part of an Easter brunch or alongside a simple weeknight meal? First and foremost, you need to read up on these top mistakes that you're very likely making with asparagus. These errors can originate from when you're first perusing asparagus options at the grocery store, and then persist all throughout the cooking process — but if you're aware of the following mistakes, you can easily avoid them.