Pick Out The Best Sweet Corn This Summer By Using A Hands-On Approach

Corn has a unique sweetness that few other foods can mimic, and even though you need to floss right after eating, that summery taste makes it all worthwhile. But take a visit to your local grocery store or farmer's market, and there are so many ears of corn on display; how do you know which ones to put in your basket? The silky end is the secret to picking out the best corn possible.

Corn silk is basically the plant's ponytail — those long, fine strands that grow beneath the husk and dangle off the end of the ear. These are also a dependable indicator of the corn's freshness: They shouldn't be darker than light brown, nor should they be sticky. Once you check their coloring, feel the ear of corn itself. Is it firm and rounded? Or does it feel pointy and skinny? You want something round you can hold on to.

Unlike peeling back the husk and piercing a kernel with your fingernail, the corn silk and heft are non-invasive ways to determine whether you should buy an ear or not. Husks keep corn moist and sweet, and peeking behind them breaks that seal. Also, sticking your nail inside food? Gross. No one, including you, wants to see that or eat punctured-by-someone-else corn. Just stick with touching the corn's exterior.