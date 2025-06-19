12 Ways To Cook Corn On The Cob To Make It Even More Delicious
One of the greatest joys of summer is enjoying fresh corn on the cob during the height of the season. When slathered with a dollop of rich butter, the salty sweetness hits all of the right culinary notes. There are many different ways to prepare sweet corn, and even more ways to top it, so don't be afraid to think outside of the husk — or in it — when preparing your next farmers market haul. Whether you crave a smoky flavor, tongue-slapping tanginess, or a spicy bite, you can achieve the corn of your dreams.
Although corn on the cob is delicious just boiled in salty water, different cooking techniques bring out slight nuances in the vegetable's flavor. The addition of one simple ingredient can also take sweet corn from meh to mouthwatering, and you most likely already have it on hand.
Make sure to choose the freshest corn using the silk test for the best results. And when it comes to preparing corn on the cob, timing is everything, as overcooking it can dry out the tender, succulent kernels. Different cooking methods require various preparation times, so be mindful of that when you're getting creative with your corn.
Grilling it in its husk
One way to ensure that your corn on the cob is perfectly prepared is by grilling it in its husk. Not only is this method one of the easiest ways to cook corn, it's also one of the best. Enjoying an ear of corn hot off the grill and still in its husk is reminiscent of old-fashioned fairs and festivals, and the taste is just as nostalgic.
The husks serve as a natural barrier against the high heat of the grill, steaming the golden kernels and keeping them tender and juicy inside. Not only do the husks protect the corn, but they also give it a deliciously smoky flavor due to the charring. Another benefit of this cooking method is that it's easy to remove the silk with the husks before eating.
To grill your fresh ears of corn using this technique, fire up your grill to medium-hot heat, and place the ears of corn, husks and all, onto the grate. Grill the corn for about 15 to 20 minutes, rotating the ears a few times throughout the process using tongs. Remove the corn from the grill and allow it to cool a bit before peeling off the charred husks. Even though the outside of the corn will look a bit burnt, the inside won't be brown at all. The corn will be moist and flavorful enough to eat as is, or you can slather it with butter.
Brushing it with fish sauce
You may be surprised to learn that fish sauce can elevate the taste of your sweet corn, but it's a perfect pairing. In Vietnamese cuisine, many dishes use fish sauce to elevate corn for a rich umami flavor. The saltiness in the fish sauce brings out the sweetness of the corn for a match made in culinary heaven. Fish sauce works on fresh corn all on its own, or you can blend it with other ingredients such as sesame oil and seeds, minced garlic, scallions, lemon, lime, mayonnaise, or butter.
How you prepare the corn on the cob will determine the best way to use the savory sauce. For instance, you can brush fish sauce onto peeled ears of corn using a pastry brush before grilling them. Rub unsalted butter over the cobs, and then follow with another layer of sauce for the deepest flavor. You can also use this process before placing corn in an air fryer, frying it in a skillet, or wrapping it in foil and roasting it in the oven.
If you decide to boil or microwave the corn on the cob, slather it with butter and fish sauce after it's cooked. No matter what technique you use, sprinkle any other toppings, such as cheese or seasonings, on the hot corn right before eating.
Boiling it in sugar and lemon juice
Your family may think that you're whipping up a pitcher of lemonade when you try this next technique, but it's got all the makings of a delicious batch of corn on the cob. Add a squeeze or two of lemon juice and a bit of sugar to the boiling water in the pot before adding the corn for a fresh, bright flavor. The sugar brings out the sweetness in the corn on the cob, while the lemon keeps the kernels crispy and juicy.
The citrus doesn't make the corn tart, but it perfectly balances the natural sugars, and enhances the yellow hue, too. The result is summertime in a pot, and the cooking process itself couldn't be easier.
To make this fresh take on sweet corn, simply bring a large pot of water to boil and add a tablespoon of lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of white granulated sugar. Add the shucked ears of corn to the pot, turn the burner heat off, and allow the ears to sit in the hot water for between 10 and 20 minutes or until tender. If you don't have a lemon on hand, you can substitute the same amount of distilled white vinegar.
Slathering it in butter, mayonnaise, and cheese
The mix of ingredients when making Mexican street corn, or elotes, hits all the right flavor notes and creates a crave-worthy dish you'll want to make time and again. Elotes traditionally starts with shucked sweet corn that is grilled until it's slightly charred for a smoky taste. The corn is then slathered with a mixture of mayonnaise and sour cream, or Mexican crema for an authentic touch. Once the fresh ears of corn are coated in the creamy combination, it's sprinkled with cotija cheese and a blend of Mexican spices. You can also squeeze a bit of fresh lime juice on the corn for a tangy bite, and finish with some aromatic cilantro.
There are several different variations of this dish, and you can play with the ingredients to make the recipe your own. For instance, you can cut the kernels off of the grilled ears of corn and mix everything in a bowl if you prefer. As another option, boil, roast, or microwave the corn before slathering it with the goodness if you don't have access to a grill. Use another type of crumbly cheese, such as feta, or completely omit the spices if you don't want the heat. Serve the elotes alongside your favorite Mexican dishes, including tacos, carne asada, and chilaquiles.
Drizzling it with hot honey
Some like it hot, even when it comes to corn on the cob. Get creative with your corn this summer by drizzling it with hot honey for an unexpected taste sensation. The honey enhances the corn's natural sweetness, while the heat delivers a spicy kick. You can either use store-bought hot honey in a bottle, or make your own by combining plain honey with chili pepper flakes in a bowl. If you choose to make your own hot honey, you can control the heat level, which is ideal for those who like it not-so-hot. You can enjoy this treat on or off the cob, and in other dishes, such as fajitas, quesadillas, and even salads.
To make hot honey corn, start by preparing the ears in any way you'd like, such as boiling, microwaving, or air-frying. Grilling the corn on the cob will give it a deep, smoky flavor that will complement the honey well. Next, drizzle your bottled or homemade hot honey over the cooked corn, using as little or as much as you'd like. You can also use a pastry brush to slather it evenly over the ears. Enjoy it as is, or add fresh cilantro, extra chili powder, a squeeze or two of lime, and melted butter for extra richness.
Giving it a milk and butter bath
There's something about giving freshly shucked corn a butter bath that sounds so decadent. Even though it tastes indulgent, this way of preparing sweet corn couldn't be easier. The most difficult step in the process is probably shucking the corn and removing all of the silk, but you can buy it with the husk already removed if you desire.
While you can boil your corn in plain water, adding milk and butter gives it a rich flavor. Pouring some chicken or vegetable broth into the bath will add even more flavor, as well as some saltiness that will enhance the sweetness of the corn. If you choose to use broth, go with unsalted butter to better control the sodium level.
Prepare the corn's flavorful bath by adding a stick of butter and a cup of whole milk to a stock pot of boiling water. You can also include a bit of sugar, depending on the flavor profile you want. Simmer the ears of corn in the creamy liquid for six to eight minutes, or until the kernels are tender but not mushy. Remove the corn from the water, and slather it with more butter before enjoying. You can experiment by adding other ingredients such as lemon juice, pepper, garlic salt, and hot pepper flakes to the bath.
Cooking it in a seafood boil
You don't have to be in Louisiana to enjoy the delicious flavors of Cajun cuisine. If you have a few ears of fresh sweet corn and some seafood boil seasonings, you have everything you need to make an authentic Louisiana-style meal. A traditional Cajun seafood boil contains fresh seafood such as crawfish and shrimp, spicy andouille sausage, red potatoes, and corn on the cob. If your favorite part of the boil is the corn, however, feel free to skip the other elements.
You can go the easy route, and just add Cajun seasoning to your boiling water for plenty of lip-smacking flavor. Alternatively, kick it up a few notches by including other tasty ingredients and aromatics including fresh herbs, hot sauce, lemon juice, onion, garlic, and even your favorite beer. Try to make the water as flavorful as possible, so that the flavors penetrate and infuse the corn kernels, and make each bite burst with Cajun goodness.
Boil the ears of corn for six to eight minutes, or until the kernels are tender. After removing the corn from the water, you could further enhance the flavor with a generous amount of garlic butter — which you can make spicy if you prefer an extra kick.
Wrapping it in bacon
Fresh sweet corn in the height of its summer season tastes amazing on its own, but let's face it — bacon makes everything even better. If you're tired of boring boiled and buttered corn on the cob, give this anything-but-basic bacon version a try.
This technique works best on fresh corn, but you can use the frozen kind if that's all you can get your hands on. You'll also have your choice of either smoking, oven-roasting, or grilling the bacon-wrapped corn, depending on the season and occasion. These smoky and sweet treats work especially well for backyard parties and picnics, and can also be dressed with your favorite barbecue sauce, hot sauce, or honey after they're done.
To make these for your next cookout, begin by wrapping ears of corn with thin, uncooked bacon pieces. Plan on using one piece of bacon for half an ear of corn, or two pieces for a full ear. Place the wrapped ears on a piece of foil and top with any seasonings, such as chili powder, that you'd like. Wrap the corn up and grill, roast, or smoke it until the kernels are tender and the bacon is thoroughly cooked. Turn the foil packets once during the cooking process to ensure even heating.
Making it in a slow cooker
If you plan on being out of your home all day and want to return to a pot of perfectly prepared corn on the cob, making it in a slow cooker is the technique for you. Using a slow cooker to cook your corn is also ideal during the hottest days of summer, since the appliance won't heat up your kitchen. It'll also save you time on a busy day since you won't need to worry about draining the corn when it's done. Another convenient aspect of this hands-off approach is that you can customize your corn by adding specific ingredients, such as garlic, onions, or seasoning blends, and the flavor will slowly infuse the kernels.
To begin the cooking process, remove the husks and silk from the ears of corn, and rub them with olive oil. Season the corn with salt and pepper, chili or garlic powder, or dried herbs if you'd like. Cover the bottom of your slow cooker with ⅔ cup of water, place the corn inside, and cook on high for about three to four hours. Remove the ears of corn and dress them with butter (or a bit more olive oil) for a rich taste.
Roasting it in an oven in foil packets
Oven-roasting corn on the cob in foil packets may be one of the simplest cooking techniques, but the end result is tender kernels bursting with juiciness and flavor. The only prep that is required is preheating your oven, removing the corn husks and silk, and then placing the ears in the foil.
While the corn won't have the smoky flavor it has when prepared on the grill, oven-roasting is ideal when you'd rather cook inside, but still want caramelized kernels. Also, it's easier and faster than boiling the corn since no draining is required, and you won't have a pot to wash.
Prepare the corn by removing its husk and silk, and preheating your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Slather the corn on the cob with either plain or seasoned softened butter using a pastry brush. Some butter seasoning ideas include a Cajun blend, garlic or onion powder, or just salt and pepper. Wrap the ears loosely in foil, and place on a baking sheet in your oven. Roast the corn for about 20 minutes, and brush more butter on it before serving.
Smoking it in a smoker
If you're firing up your smoker to smoke your favorite meat for dinner, you might as well throw some fresh sweet corn in, too. Making your entire meal in the smoker is easy and convenient on summer nights when you'd rather be outside. Smoking corn on the cob will also give it a huge flavor boost.
For the most tender, juiciest corn, leave the husks on during the smoking process, as they'll trap the moisture inside and steam the kernels. If you want your corn to have a richer smoky flavor, however, remove the husks and silk before placing it in the smoker. When you don't peel the corn prior to smoking it, most of the smokiness stays in the husks.
For smoky and sweet fresh corn on the cob, preheat your smoker to 225 degrees Fahrenheit and slather the peeled ears with either plain or seasoned butter. Either rewrap the buttered ears of corn in their husks, or place them directly in the smoker. Smoke the corn for 50 to 75 minutes, rotating the ears halfway through. Remove the corn from the smoker when the kernels are tender, and then slather it with more butter before serving.
Cooking it in an air fryer
You already know that you can cook a wide range of food items in your air fryer, and now you can add corn on the cob to that list. The popular home appliance prepares fresh sweet corn quickly, managing to make it both tender and crisp at once. The tender kernels will still have a bit of crunch, with plenty of sweet juice inside.
As with grilling, the high heat will help caramelize the corn due to the high amount of natural sugar that the vegetable contains. The best part of cooking corn on the cob in an air fryer is that you don't have to use any added fat or oil, and it doesn't require any boiling or draining.
Simply preheat your air fryer to around 390 degrees Fahrenheit, peel the ears of corn, removing the husks and silk, and place them in the appliance basket. You can leave the corn as is, or slather it with softened butter or olive oil, along with salt and pepper or other seasonings, if you desire. Air-fry the corn for about eight to 10 minutes, or until the kernels are fork-tender.