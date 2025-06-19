12 Ways To Cook Corn On The Cob To Make It Even More Delicious

One of the greatest joys of summer is enjoying fresh corn on the cob during the height of the season. When slathered with a dollop of rich butter, the salty sweetness hits all of the right culinary notes. There are many different ways to prepare sweet corn, and even more ways to top it, so don't be afraid to think outside of the husk — or in it — when preparing your next farmers market haul. Whether you crave a smoky flavor, tongue-slapping tanginess, or a spicy bite, you can achieve the corn of your dreams.

Although corn on the cob is delicious just boiled in salty water, different cooking techniques bring out slight nuances in the vegetable's flavor. The addition of one simple ingredient can also take sweet corn from meh to mouthwatering, and you most likely already have it on hand.

Make sure to choose the freshest corn using the silk test for the best results. And when it comes to preparing corn on the cob, timing is everything, as overcooking it can dry out the tender, succulent kernels. Different cooking methods require various preparation times, so be mindful of that when you're getting creative with your corn.