Wrap Your Corn On The Cob In Bacon For A Deliciously Fatty Bite

Bacon and corn on the cob – two foods beloved by many have now been bound together to create a treat that some would consider even better than the sum of its parts. This should come to the shock of no one, as few things act as a better additive in the kitchen than the savory delight of bacon.

Over the decades, people have decided to pair bacon with just about every other food imaginable, and for good reason. Whether it's alongside your scrambled eggs for breakfast, on your BLT sandwich for lunch, or even draped across your meatloaf for dinner, bacon can enhance meals in a way few other foods can.

However, bacon-wrapped corn on the cob might be the combination that takes the cake. While the combo might seem a bit random at first, the more you think about it, the more mouthwatering it becomes. So, if you are one among the shrinking group of unabashed bacon lovers, see about the bacon-corn combo that will remind you to stock up on this sweet, salty, and pleasantly fatty breakfast staple.