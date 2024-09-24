Wrap Your Corn On The Cob In Bacon For A Deliciously Fatty Bite
Bacon and corn on the cob – two foods beloved by many have now been bound together to create a treat that some would consider even better than the sum of its parts. This should come to the shock of no one, as few things act as a better additive in the kitchen than the savory delight of bacon.
Over the decades, people have decided to pair bacon with just about every other food imaginable, and for good reason. Whether it's alongside your scrambled eggs for breakfast, on your BLT sandwich for lunch, or even draped across your meatloaf for dinner, bacon can enhance meals in a way few other foods can.
However, bacon-wrapped corn on the cob might be the combination that takes the cake. While the combo might seem a bit random at first, the more you think about it, the more mouthwatering it becomes. So, if you are one among the shrinking group of unabashed bacon lovers, see about the bacon-corn combo that will remind you to stock up on this sweet, salty, and pleasantly fatty breakfast staple.
The best way to make bacon-wrapped corn on the cob
The first thing you need to know about bacon-wrapped corn on the cob is that it's pretty easy to make, especially during the summertime if you own a grill. The preparation is mostly self-explanatory, as it really is as simple as gathering shucked pieces of corn, wrapping them in a piece or two of bacon each, keeping the rashers in place with a few well-placed toothpicks, and adding whatever spices and seasonings you might like.
Some simple cracked pepper will do fine, but you can always break out the adobo, Cajun seasoning, or go full elote con bacon for something extra. Different recipes of bacon-wrapped corn on the cob have different nuances, such as suggestions to cut the corn in half before grilling or adding things like jalapeños and BBQ sauce to the combo to add some spice, but even the most simple and intuitive way of crafting this treat is likely to bring you the results you desire.