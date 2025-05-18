Making Corn On The Cob In The Oven Couldn't Be Easier
Having corn on the cob always brings me a sense of nostalgia for my childhood summers — and to this day it feels almost mandatory to grab one when I walk past a stand. There's something inexplicably satisfying about biting into the sweet, crunchy, juicy corn (TikTok's corn kid definitely agrees), and a homemade version can be just as great — especially when you're using your oven.
While making corn on the cob in the air fryer is a great option, the oven method allows you to cook up a bigger batch of ears for the whole family or when feeding a crowd. And oven-baked corn on the cob is way less messy and hands-on than grilling, but without sacrificing the appetizing taste and texture.
Making corn on the cob using the oven is as simple as buttering your shucked corn cobs (with the silks removed) and wrapping each piece in aluminum foil, before baking them for about 25 minutes. Turn the corn around half way through, and voilà! You'll have perfectly cooked, tender corn on the cob. Plus, you'll spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your low-effort meal.
Tips for better oven-baked corn
When cooking your corn, feel free to add some extra flavors to your butter before slathering it onto your cobs. Make a herb butter with garlic, parsley, rosemary, and thyme, upgrade your corn with fish sauce for an umami-rich boost, or mix in some chili powder or cayenne with the butter for a little heat. You can even stir in some maple syrup or honey for a sweeter kick.
For easier clean-up and no butter leakages, it's a good idea to line your baking tray with parchment paper before placing your aluminum-wrapped corn on top. If you want your cobs to have more of a crispy and caramelized texture, you can also oven roast them without wrapping them in foil. Just make sure to line your baking tray and don't overcook them — otherwise you might end up with sad, dry ears rather than juicy, tender ones.
If you don't feel like removing the husks until after, you can also cook the corn in its husk. Simply trim it and remove the outer layer before roasting the cobs straight on the oven rack for around half an hour. However you do it, oven-baked corn on the cob is your ticket to a juicy, nostalgic snack — with hardly any effort required.