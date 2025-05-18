Making Corn On The Cob In The Oven Couldn't Be Easier

Having corn on the cob always brings me a sense of nostalgia for my childhood summers — and to this day it feels almost mandatory to grab one when I walk past a stand. There's something inexplicably satisfying about biting into the sweet, crunchy, juicy corn (TikTok's corn kid definitely agrees), and a homemade version can be just as great — especially when you're using your oven.

While making corn on the cob in the air fryer is a great option, the oven method allows you to cook up a bigger batch of ears for the whole family or when feeding a crowd. And oven-baked corn on the cob is way less messy and hands-on than grilling, but without sacrificing the appetizing taste and texture.

Making corn on the cob using the oven is as simple as buttering your shucked corn cobs (with the silks removed) and wrapping each piece in aluminum foil, before baking them for about 25 minutes. Turn the corn around half way through, and voilà! You'll have perfectly cooked, tender corn on the cob. Plus, you'll spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your low-effort meal.