Of Course You Can Make Corn On The Cob In An Air Fryer

In recent years, the air fryer has become the darling appliance of the kitchen. There are so many dishes that can be cooked in one that people have written entire books on the subject, including United Kingdom-based author and all-around air fryer expert Clare Andrews. She has penned two cookbooks devoted to the appliance, including "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals," and she's the person behind the aptly named @airfryeruk Instagram page. Her recipe repertoire includes dishes like spicy Doritos-coated chicken, crunchy air-fried fish, and roasted corn on the cob.

Of course, we've heard of basic boiled corn on the cob, grilled corn, and even smoked corn on the cob, but using an air fryer was an intriguing idea to us, to say the least. The Takeout asked Andrews about the advantages of using the appliance over other traditional methods, and she told us, "The high, dry heat when using an air fryer and the rapid air circulation create a mini-roasting effect, which will lead to a beautiful, sweet, golden-brown spot on the kernels, like you'd get from a grill or oven, but without needing an open flame or long roast time."

Honestly, if you can cook hard-boiled eggs in an air fryer and even Ree Drummond's quick and easy grilled cheese sandwiches, then why not a few ears of corn? "It's also so much faster to cook in the air fryer, using less pots and with less mess too!" Andrews told us.