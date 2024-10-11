Start Smoking Corn On The Cob For A Huge Flavor Boost
With corn being in season from May to September, it's normal to catch yourself dreaming up the various ways you'll eat it. It might be served to you as a refreshing black bean and corn salad at a family Fourth of July barbecue. Or you might be introduced to summer's perfect dish, Mexican elotes – charcoal-grilled corn with cream, cheese, and chile at the family cookout your friend invited you to at the last minute. You'll see corn on the cob at every summer event because of its ability to be transformed into delicious mains and sides that offer the perfect amount of flavorful sweetness to every bite.
The usual way corn is cooked is on the grill grabbed in foil and served with a side of butter or seasoning such as Tajín. When grilling isn't an option, boiling corn on the cob is a classic way of cooking it. You can even steam corn on the cob in the microwave when you want to enjoy it long after summer has ended. Although these are the more traditional ways to cook it, you need to try smoking your corn; it will provide you with a flavor your tastebuds simply aren't ready for.
How smoking your corn elevates the flavor
Once you pick some fresh specimens, you need to select the wood chips you want to use, and each brings its own unique flavor profile to your dish. There are two main types of wood used for smoking: fruit hardwoods and nut-bearing hardwoods. As far as wood chips, fruit hardwoods such as cherry, apple, peach, and plum are great to use if you want to include a light, sweet undertone. However, nut-bearing hardwoods such as pecan, hickory, and maple have a bold, smoky flavor, but one that might be too strong for some.
The type of smoker you use will also contribute to the overall flavor. There are three main types of smokers, but a pellet smoker can help you skip the learning curve of the other two. Each smoker regulates temperature differently, so the cooking time will differ as well. Keeping your smoker between 225 and 250 degrees Fahrenheit for roughly an hour, should be all your cobs require. Cooking your corn at a low heat gives it time to absorb the flavor of the wood chips. With the addition of butter, salt, elote-style seasonings, citrus juice, or cilantro, get ready to dig into the ultimate corn-y experience.