Start Smoking Corn On The Cob For A Huge Flavor Boost

With corn being in season from May to September, it's normal to catch yourself dreaming up the various ways you'll eat it. It might be served to you as a refreshing black bean and corn salad at a family Fourth of July barbecue. Or you might be introduced to summer's perfect dish, Mexican elotes – charcoal-grilled corn with cream, cheese, and chile at the family cookout your friend invited you to at the last minute. You'll see corn on the cob at every summer event because of its ability to be transformed into delicious mains and sides that offer the perfect amount of flavorful sweetness to every bite.

The usual way corn is cooked is on the grill grabbed in foil and served with a side of butter or seasoning such as Tajín. When grilling isn't an option, boiling corn on the cob is a classic way of cooking it. You can even steam corn on the cob in the microwave when you want to enjoy it long after summer has ended. Although these are the more traditional ways to cook it, you need to try smoking your corn; it will provide you with a flavor your tastebuds simply aren't ready for.