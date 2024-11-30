The Umami-Packed Sauce You Need To Start Brushing On Corn On The Cob

Delicious as the star of your dish, as a key component, or just on its own, corn is an awesome food worth getting excited about. In the United States, corn is often paired with butter, which smothers the sweet kernels in creamy, gently salty goodness. But corn is globally beloved, and many cultures have different ways of preparing this versatile vegetable.

Vietnam, for example, is one of the largest importers and consumers of corn in southeast Asia. Although most of this is for animal feed, corn is also a part of Vietnamese cuisine, including in street food like bắp xào, a stir-fried dish that incorporates corn which is common in the south. Vietnamese corn dishes are often paired with fish sauce — a pairing which may seem unfamiliar to the Westernized palate, but is actually a natural fit.

As with other sweet-and-savory flavor combinations, the savoriness of the fish sauce washes over your corn on the cob and delivers a balanced, deeply satisfying flavor.