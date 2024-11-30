The Umami-Packed Sauce You Need To Start Brushing On Corn On The Cob
Delicious as the star of your dish, as a key component, or just on its own, corn is an awesome food worth getting excited about. In the United States, corn is often paired with butter, which smothers the sweet kernels in creamy, gently salty goodness. But corn is globally beloved, and many cultures have different ways of preparing this versatile vegetable.
Vietnam, for example, is one of the largest importers and consumers of corn in southeast Asia. Although most of this is for animal feed, corn is also a part of Vietnamese cuisine, including in street food like bắp xào, a stir-fried dish that incorporates corn which is common in the south. Vietnamese corn dishes are often paired with fish sauce — a pairing which may seem unfamiliar to the Westernized palate, but is actually a natural fit.
As with other sweet-and-savory flavor combinations, the savoriness of the fish sauce washes over your corn on the cob and delivers a balanced, deeply satisfying flavor.
Using fish sauce to step up your corn game
Like adding miso to sweet corn, fish sauce is a great way to invigorate your corn on the cob with savory sophistication. Brush it on generously before cooking your corn on the grill (or reheating it in the microwave). Layer some oil or unsalted butter between two coatings of fish sauce to really pack on the flavor. If you're boiling the corn, lather the sauce on afterward, or you'll just wash all the flavor away.
Don't be afraid to use the fish sauce as a stepping stone to related flavors, either. You can use fish sauce as the keystone ingredient to more complex sauces, like a scallion oil made with canola oil, scallions, and a bit of sugar. Brush your grilled corn on the cob with this blend for a fresh, sophisticated take on an American backyard classic.
A fish sauced corn on the cob also goes well with a ton of toppings. Sesame seeds, minced garlic, freshly-grated cheese, lime juice, and mayonnaise are all potential anchors for a good fish sauce to help elevate your corn.