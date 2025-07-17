The State That Produces The Most Peaches Isn't Georgia

One would naturally assume that Georgia (nicknamed "The Peach State") would hold the torch for producing the most peaches in the United States. It's true that the Southern state grows exceptionally sweet and delicious peaches, and the growing conditions there are perfect for this kind of fruit. But it's California which grows the most peaches each year, by far. In 2022, the peach harvest in California equaled 475,000 tons. South Carolina produced the second most at 67,400 tons, while Georgia took the number three spot, producing a relatively humble 24,800 tons.

There are 13 growing zones in the United States. Certain crops not only grow but thrive in each growing zone. When it comes to peaches, the fruit can grow in zones 4 to 10, but are known to thrive in zones 6 to 8. The majority of the state of Georgia is zone 8, but contains swaths of zones 7 and 9, which are all great for peach production. California contains growing zones 6 through 10. Most California peaches which are sold at market (which basically means, for people to eat) come from the Central Valley in the counties of Fresno, Madera, and Tulare. (You can choose the perfect peaches at the store by using a simple squeeze test.)

The soil and weather in California is excellent for crop growing. Processed peaches also come from Central and parts of the Northern section of California. Of course, you'll find wonderful seasonal peaches all across the state, including Southern California where the Mediterranean-like climate is ideal for growing this fruit. Just don't ruin these beauties by storing them in the fridge when you get home.