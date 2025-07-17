The State That Produces The Most Peaches Isn't Georgia
One would naturally assume that Georgia (nicknamed "The Peach State") would hold the torch for producing the most peaches in the United States. It's true that the Southern state grows exceptionally sweet and delicious peaches, and the growing conditions there are perfect for this kind of fruit. But it's California which grows the most peaches each year, by far. In 2022, the peach harvest in California equaled 475,000 tons. South Carolina produced the second most at 67,400 tons, while Georgia took the number three spot, producing a relatively humble 24,800 tons.
There are 13 growing zones in the United States. Certain crops not only grow but thrive in each growing zone. When it comes to peaches, the fruit can grow in zones 4 to 10, but are known to thrive in zones 6 to 8. The majority of the state of Georgia is zone 8, but contains swaths of zones 7 and 9, which are all great for peach production. California contains growing zones 6 through 10. Most California peaches which are sold at market (which basically means, for people to eat) come from the Central Valley in the counties of Fresno, Madera, and Tulare. (You can choose the perfect peaches at the store by using a simple squeeze test.)
The soil and weather in California is excellent for crop growing. Processed peaches also come from Central and parts of the Northern section of California. Of course, you'll find wonderful seasonal peaches all across the state, including Southern California where the Mediterranean-like climate is ideal for growing this fruit. Just don't ruin these beauties by storing them in the fridge when you get home.
Georgia still has a strong bond with peaches
Georgia may not grow the most peaches in the nation, but it still has strong ties to the stone fruit due to its historical association with it. There are about 70 roads in Georgia named after the peach, including Atlanta's famed Peachtree street which is full of historic landmarks and hip businesses. Fun fact: In the novel, "Gone With the Wind," Scarlett O'Hara lives on Peachtree Street when she moves from Tara to the capital city.
Peaches came to North America from China in the 16th century. Franciscan monks planted the fruit on St. Simons and Cumberland islands, which both sit just off the coast of Georgia. When it was discovered that they grew exceptionally well in the Southern climate, more were planted across the state. Georgia peaches' reputation soared after the Civil War, when soldiers reported how delicious they were and when former cotton farmers were looking for alternative crops to grow.
When you're known as "The Peach State," you need to live up to your reputation; a task Georgia has no problem with. There are dozens of orchards across the state where people can pick their own fruit or purchase peach-flavored everything, from jams to tea and wines to ice cream. The state also hosts an annual peach festival in early summer where thousands of people congregate for music, food, and of course to take home sweet Georgia peaches. Just avoid the classic mistakes everyone makes when buying peaches.