Cantaloupes are arguably my favorite summer fruit. Maybe it's because growing up in Colorado, I always had access to fresh, perfectly grown Rocky Ford cantaloupes, even though China takes first place in world production of cantaloupes by a long shot. Sweet, juicy, aromatic, and packed full of vitamins A and C and fiber, what's not to love about this fruit? Well, there are (only) two downsides to this wonder melon: They are more prone to listeria outbreaks than other fruits, so you'll often hear about cantaloupe recalls, and they don't really ripen after they're picked, which is why you should never buy an unripe cantaloupe from the store.

The former is just a sad fact of food production — a cantaloupe's bumpy, hard outer skin is a breeding ground for bacteria. The latter has to do with biology. A lot of popular fruits can ripen after they're picked, like bananas and peaches, because they produce ethylene gas (these are called climacteric fruits) that sends signals to induce ripening. Non-climacteric fruits include citrus fruits, most berries, and watermelons. While cantaloupes are technically climacteric and will soften after picking, the most important factor for a great cantaloupe — their sweetness — is determined on the vine. Once they're harvested, whatever sugar and flavor they have developed stays the same. So if the cantaloupe at the store still has some green to it, steer clear. It just won't taste as good as the others.