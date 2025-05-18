This Is The Country That Produces The Most Cantaloupe
When it comes to cantaloupe production, China is the top name by a long shot. China grows approximately 7.76 billion kilograms annually. This massive amount makes up nearly half of what the whole world grows (49.5%), which is more than six times what the next country produces. The Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, up in the northwest of China in the Turpan and Hami valleys, is where most of the farming occurs.
Xinjiang is a fairly sunny area and doesn't get frost for a longer period of time. While the days are warmer, the nights drop quite a bit. This factor helps the natural sugars of cantaloupe concentrate inside. This could help explain why China is also the largest producer of watermelon in the world.
Xinjiang is well-known for the Hami melon or Hamigua. The name Hamigua references more than a hundred types of melons from that area. Their skins are often smooth or have that cantaloupe net pattern. The colors of Hamigua range from yellow and green to a creamy white, and they can be long or more rotund. The melons in the area are known for being quite sweet and they have a satisfyingly crunchy bite (try adding black pepper for a little zest). You may notice a difference in taste between the Hami melons you can eat right there, which are usually juicier, and the ones shipped abroad. The cantaloupes which are exported usually get chosen right before they're completely ripe so they can keep their freshness, structure, and taste during shipment.
Other countries that produce a large amount of cantaloupe
After China, Turkey is the next biggest place for growing cantaloupes. Turkish melons do well because the country has different types of climates that contribute to rich soil. Big farming areas like Antalya, Adana, and Izmir have the warm days needed for top-notch growing. In those areas you'll find cantaloupe, honeydew, and the local Kirkagac melon. The Kirkagac variety is known for being sweet and aromatic with a yellowish, juicy middle that can feel a bit dense.
India comes in third for how many cantaloupes it grows worldwide. The plants like loamy dirt (a mix of sand, silt, and clay) which lets water drain through easily. Indian varieties feature the Ananas melon, sometimes called the Pineapple melon because it smells tropical, like pineapple. It has netted skin, a juicy inside, feels soft but still solid, and has a sweet, botanical taste. There's also the Hara Madhu melon from the Punjab region, which is shaped like a teardrop with a dark green and cream stripe pattern on the skin and a crisp white inside.
Within the United States, California takes the lead (followed by Arizona) as it accounts for 75% of American cantaloupe production. The state's warm, dry climate is a key factor in this, particularly in the San Joaquin Valley in Southern California.