This Is The Country That Produces The Most Cantaloupe

When it comes to cantaloupe production, China is the top name by a long shot. China grows approximately 7.76 billion kilograms annually. This massive amount makes up nearly half of what the whole world grows (49.5%), which is more than six times what the next country produces. The Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, up in the northwest of China in the Turpan and Hami valleys, is where most of the farming occurs.

Xinjiang is a fairly sunny area and doesn't get frost for a longer period of time. While the days are warmer, the nights drop quite a bit. This factor helps the natural sugars of cantaloupe concentrate inside. This could help explain why China is also the largest producer of watermelon in the world.

Xinjiang is well-known for the Hami melon or Hamigua. The name Hamigua references more than a hundred types of melons from that area. Their skins are often smooth or have that cantaloupe net pattern. The colors of Hamigua range from yellow and green to a creamy white, and they can be long or more rotund. The melons in the area are known for being quite sweet and they have a satisfyingly crunchy bite (try adding black pepper for a little zest). You may notice a difference in taste between the Hami melons you can eat right there, which are usually juicier, and the ones shipped abroad. The cantaloupes which are exported usually get chosen right before they're completely ripe so they can keep their freshness, structure, and taste during shipment.