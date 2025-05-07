Crack This Powerhouse Seasoning On Your Cantaloupe And Taste The Magic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amidst all the other aspects of summer that make it such a blissful season, melons add a refreshing sweetness that can't be beat. Starting in April, cantaloupe begins appearing at markets — and while it taste incredible on its own — freshly ground black pepper adds a bit of zest that makes this a snack you'll crave every day. This treat is particularly popular in the Southeastern United States, but deserves to be shared with the world.

To prepare this snack, make sure you start with cantaloupe that's ready to eat. The best way to choose a ripe cantaloupe at the store is to make sure it's firm without being too hard and doesn't have any substantial soft spots. Once you've got your cantaloupe, cut it however you see fit. The trick of cutting your watermelon like fries can also be applied to cantaloupe for a fun bite to eat. Once it's cut, grind some black pepper over the top to enhance the sweetness of the melon while adding a bit of zest to each bite. Make sure to use fresh ground pepper for the best results. For a snack that feels like a warm, sunny day, drizzle some honey and add a small amount of Tajín chile lime seasoning to the cantaloupe as well.