Crack This Powerhouse Seasoning On Your Cantaloupe And Taste The Magic
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amidst all the other aspects of summer that make it such a blissful season, melons add a refreshing sweetness that can't be beat. Starting in April, cantaloupe begins appearing at markets — and while it taste incredible on its own — freshly ground black pepper adds a bit of zest that makes this a snack you'll crave every day. This treat is particularly popular in the Southeastern United States, but deserves to be shared with the world.
To prepare this snack, make sure you start with cantaloupe that's ready to eat. The best way to choose a ripe cantaloupe at the store is to make sure it's firm without being too hard and doesn't have any substantial soft spots. Once you've got your cantaloupe, cut it however you see fit. The trick of cutting your watermelon like fries can also be applied to cantaloupe for a fun bite to eat. Once it's cut, grind some black pepper over the top to enhance the sweetness of the melon while adding a bit of zest to each bite. Make sure to use fresh ground pepper for the best results. For a snack that feels like a warm, sunny day, drizzle some honey and add a small amount of Tajín chile lime seasoning to the cantaloupe as well.
The countless ways to elevate melons
Melons are so delicious on their own that it's easy to forgo adding anything to them at all. However, herbs and spices are no strangers to melons, and it's common for salt, pepper, and other flavors to enhance to sweetness of a melon. So, it's okay, we can all go ahead and put Tajín on everything. For cantaloupe, adding chili powder with lime juice and cilantro gives a kick to the sweetness of the melon.
If spicy heat isn't your thing, adding warm, comfort flavors like cinnamon, cloves, or the famous pumpkin pie seasoning lets you enjoy the best parts of summer and fall at the same time. If you find a flavor combination you like, try it with multiple melons and maybe even make a salad out of it for your next backyard barbecue (or just for yourself) — or add it in with a charcuterie board to pair with cheese, deli meat, and other fruit. Once you begin experimenting with foods that are already delicious by nature, the only limit is how much you can eat before getting full.