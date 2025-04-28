The Best Way To Choose A Ripe Cantaloupe At The Store

There's nothing quite like biting into a perfectly ripe cantaloupe — juicy, sweet, and fragrant. But choosing one at the store can feel like a gamble. With their tough skins and varying sizes, cantaloupes don't always give up their fruity secrets easily. The good news is that with a few simple tips and using your senses, you'll soon be picking out these grocery store melons like a pro.

Start by checking the overall color of the rind. A ripe cantaloupe should have a warm beige or creamy golden undertone beneath its netting. That thick, webby outer layer should appear raised and well-defined. If the skin underneath is green or grayish, it could mean the melon was picked too early and may not ripen properly. On the flip side, avoid melons with overly dark spots or mold, which could indicate spoilage.

Next, pick up the cantaloupe and compare it to others of similar size. A ripe melon is juicy, which makes it feel heavier than you would expect – this is also why it's a very hydrating fruit. If it feels unusually light, it may be dry or underripe inside. Trust your hands here — a weighty cantaloupe usually means it's a good one. You can also gently press it near the stem. It shouldn't be as hard as a watermelon, but it shouldn't be mushy, either — like a barely ripe avocado.