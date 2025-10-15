Our Caramel Apple Recipe Only Requires 3 Simple Ingredients

There's little that says fall festivals more than a caramel apple. The combination of buttery, chewy caramel wrapped around a crisp, tart, juicy apple strikes the perfect balance of flavors and textures. Whether you enjoy one plain or dress it up with toppings like chopped nuts, sprinkles, cookie crumbs, or a drizzle of melted chocolate, caramel apples are the kind of nostalgic, seasonal treat that never goes out of style. They're just as welcome at a school fair as they are at a dessert table full of Halloween candy.

Though candy apples are believed to have been invented in the early 1900s, caramel apples came along in the 1950s, when a Kraft Foods employee melted down caramels and dipped in an apple. They were an instant hit, and ever since, they've remained a beloved fall staple.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse says, "If it's been a while since you've had a caramel apple, get ready to be pleasantly surprised. These aren't just delicious for kids and adults alike, they're also customizable and incredibly easy to throw together."