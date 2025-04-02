Our Easy Easter Cake Pop Recipe Keeps The Egg Decorating Fun Going

Although cake pops may have originated with a late '00s baking blogger, they're practically synonymous with Starbucks these days, as the coffee chain offers a wide range of these treats decorated for all seasons, holidays, and special occasions. (Even a few highly entertaining flops like a bumblebee that looked more like a side-eyeing cat.) According to recipe developer Kate Shungu's children, it seems the coffee chain may have some serious competition from her Easter egg-shaped cake pops. They were impressed by the appearance and a flavor they felt was "better than Starbucks," while Shungu herself agreed. In her words, "The chocolate fudge topping makes them over-the-top delicious."

Cake pops may be one of the best ways to use up leftover cake, but it's not required to make them. This recipe instead calls for making a cake out of a box mix, although Shungu opts to make homemade chocolate frosting. She recommends serving the pops for Easter dessert but says they also make great take-home favors should you be hosting a holiday get-together or themed party.