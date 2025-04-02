Our Easy Easter Cake Pop Recipe Keeps The Egg Decorating Fun Going
Although cake pops may have originated with a late '00s baking blogger, they're practically synonymous with Starbucks these days, as the coffee chain offers a wide range of these treats decorated for all seasons, holidays, and special occasions. (Even a few highly entertaining flops like a bumblebee that looked more like a side-eyeing cat.) According to recipe developer Kate Shungu's children, it seems the coffee chain may have some serious competition from her Easter egg-shaped cake pops. They were impressed by the appearance and a flavor they felt was "better than Starbucks," while Shungu herself agreed. In her words, "The chocolate fudge topping makes them over-the-top delicious."
Cake pops may be one of the best ways to use up leftover cake, but it's not required to make them. This recipe instead calls for making a cake out of a box mix, although Shungu opts to make homemade chocolate frosting. She recommends serving the pops for Easter dessert but says they also make great take-home favors should you be hosting a holiday get-together or themed party.
Collect the ingredients for easy Easter cake pops
For the cake itself, you will need a box of chocolate mix plus eggs, vegetable oil, and water (use the exact measurements according to package instructions). The frosting is made from unsweetened chocolate, butter, powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla, while white candy wafer melts are required for coating. To decorate your cake pops and make them look like true Easter eggs, you may want some food coloring and sprinkles.
Step 1: Make the cake
Bake the cake according to package directions in a 13x9-inch pan using the egg, oil, and water amounts listed on the package. Let cool completely.
Step 2: Crumble the cake
Crumble the cake into small pieces in a large bowl.
Step 3: Make the frosting
In another large bowl, mix the melted unsweetened chocolate, butter, powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla until smooth, using an electric mixer.
Step 4: Mix the cake and frosting together
Add the frosting to the cake crumbles, and mix until combined, using your hands or a spatula. The mixture should hold together when you squeeze it gently with your hands.
Step 5: Shape the eggs
Roll the mixture into 1 ½-inch balls, then flatten each ball slightly and form into an oval to resemble an egg.
Step 6: Freeze the eggs
Place on wax paper and freeze for 10 minutes.
Step 7: Melt the candy coating
While the cake pops are in the freezer, melt the candy melts according to package directions.
Step 8: Divide the candy coating if desired
Place half of the melted mixture into a bowl, and divide the other half among three smaller bowls. (If you don't want to color the cake pops, just keep all of the melted mixture in one bowl.)
Step 9: Color the candy coating if desired
Dye the three smaller bowls with food coloring using your desired colors.
Step 10: Insert the sticks into the pops
Dip the end of a cake pop stick into the melted mixture (doesn't matter which color), then place into the center of an "egg" to make a cake pop. Repeat with the remaining cake pop sticks and freeze for another 10 minutes.
Step 11: Coat the pops
Remove the cake pops form the freezer, a few at a time, and dip in the melted mixtures (either white or dyed) as desired.
Step 12: Decorate the pops if desired
While the cake pops are still wet, add sprinkles as desired.
Step 13: Put some candy coating in a bag if desired
If you'd like to create stripes, pour some of the dyed mixture into a sandwich-size resealable bag and snip off the corner.
Step 14: Stripe the pops if desired
Drizzle from the snipped end of the bag onto the cake pops as desired.
Step 15: Let the coating set
Allow the cake pops to harden fully before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|357
|Total Fat
|17.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|30.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|48.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.4 g
|Total Sugars
|29.2 g
|Sodium
|273.1 mg
|Protein
|3.8 g
How can I switch up these Easter cake pops?
You could always make these pops out of pre-frosted cake if you have any lying around (snack cakes will also work for even easier pops). In this case, though, the number of Easter egg pops you can create depends on the amount of leftovers you have. You could also substitute a homemade 13x9-inch sheet cake for the box mix one or, conversely, use canned frosting instead of the homemade kind. Should you opt to go the latter route, begin by mixing one cup of frosting with the crumbs and add more as needed until you've got the right consistency.
Changing up the flavors is also permissible, and this applies to both cake and frosting. Yellow cake with fudge frosting is always a classic combo, as is carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, and the latter might be especially cute for Easter due to the bunny connection. If you go with funfetti for cake, frosting, or both, the interior of your eggs will be reminiscent of cascarones, those confetti-filled eggs that are a beloved holiday tradition in some parts of Texas and Mexico.
It's permissible to switch out the candy melts, as well. Here we've used white ones for a pastel look, but milk or dark chocolate would make for equally festive pops with a triple layer of chocolate.
What are tips for making perfect cake pops?
If you've never made cake pops before, it's really a pretty easy process since the base is simply cake smushed together with frosting. The only tricky part, or rather, the one that may take a little practice, is getting the coating just right. It all starts with melting the candy chips, and it's best to do so on the defrost setting of your microwave since this low level of heat will ensure that they don't scorch. Once you dip the pops — which can be done using plastic straws or popsicle sticks if you don't have the proper cake pop kind — scrape the bottom of each one against the side of the bowl to remove any excess coating. This will keep it from forming a puddle around the base.
Are you wondering how to keep your pops upright as they dry on the stick? Try a piece of florist's foam. As long as you don't insert the sticks too deep, that green crumbly stuff should stay well away from the edible area. Finally, stick the cake pops in the fridge to firm them up (florist's foam and all) once you've finished dipping them. If kept at room temperature, they may stay soft enough that the stick could slide out.