The Absolute Best Halloween Candy Of 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Autumn is also called fall, what with all the leaves falling from the trees, the temperature falling from its summer highs, and the whole world moving into a new way of being. The cycle of seasons is the circle of life, and autumn is a welcome change every year, bringing with it certain and special sensory sensations. There are many fall foods to be enjoyed, including the treats associated with what is certainly one of the biggest candy holidays of the calendar year: Halloween.
In the month or so before the most bewitching and spooktacular day arrives, store shelves grow stuffed and stacked with Halloween candy options, both returning favorites and brand new sweets and treats to try. They either come in the form of big plastic sacks of tiny, "fun-size" portions, sold unwrapped in bags, or packaged for immediate consumption by one person. In looking to create the next classic, or outpace the competition, the candy companies always outdo themselves with imaginative and delicious Halloween treats. Here are all the new, improved, and returning novelty Halloween candies to keep a look out for in the fall of 2025.
Kit Kat Counts
Hershey makes a big push with Kit Kat each Halloween season, presenting the popular chocolate-covered wafers-and-chocolate-creme candy in a slew of appropriately spooky and fantastical shapes and limited-edition flavors. Brand new for the Halloween lineup in 2025 are Kit Kat Counts. Not merely the same old Kit Kat in a whimsical and slightly scary shape — although that would be just fine — Counts represent a whole new way to consume the familiar candy. Hershey reformulated Kit Kat slightly to make for a wafer that's both larger and wider with a more intricate latticed texture covered in extra chocolate. All that, plus the head of the vampiric count — a smiling jack-o'-lantern — pops right off for monstrous holiday eating rituals, and the body is covered in all sorts of gothic adornments, like skulls and a cape bearing the candy's name.
Kit Kat Counts will be sold in big quantities only, on their own in small and extra-large bags, and making an appearance in a Hershey's Halloween Lovers bag alongside previously available Kit Kat holiday editions like Ghost Toast and Witch's Brew, and in an assortment with chocolate-peanut butter Reese's Bats.
Harry Potter Magical Friends Cookies 'n' Creme Minis
The Harry Potter and "Wizarding World" franchise maintains a baseline presence in pop culture, but it always gets a boost around Halloween because of its subject matter. Wizards, witches, and fantastical creatures coincide with the season of magic and spookiness, and Hershey is counting that association in customers' minds with a special, limited edition line of Halloween candies featuring some secondary but well-liked non-human characters from the series of books and movies.
Using its Cookies 'n' Creme flavor — white chocolate-style candy speckled with chocolate biscuit bits — as a foundation, Hershey has embossed the images of four different enchanted beings from the Hogwarts circuit. Harry Potter Magical Friends Cookies 'n' Creme Minis, sold by the bag and intended for trick-or-treaters, have the same taste as the long-standing Hershey product, but bear the images, variously, of Hedwig the owl, Dobby the house elf, Buckbeak the hippogriff, and Fawkes the phoenix.
Jolly Rancher Gummies Trickies
New, imaginative ideas coupled with technological breakthroughs in candy-making technology has led confectioners to delightfully gamify the sweet-eating experience. From the flavor roulette gameplay of Bamboozled jelly beans, to various candies' headline-generating release of mystery-flavored candies, it's apparently a lot of fun to have one's mind and perceptions toyed with when they're just trying to enjoy a sweet treat. The latest entry in the craze: Jolly Rancher.
The intensely sweet and fruit-flavored gummy spinoff of the classic hard candy, manufactured by Hershey, has an edible party activity in stores for Halloween 2025: Jolly Rancher Gummies Trickies. Yes, they're chewy, and yes, a pack comes in an assortment of five well-liked flavors: watermelon, grape, cherry, green apple, and raspberry. Shaped like silly-sinister faces made-up to look like cartoon fruits that acquired sentience, grew teeth, and adopted a lightly evil lifestyle, Jolly Rancher Gummies Trickies are not what they seem. The "trickies" refers to how the flavors don't match the color of the gummy. For example, one might think they're about to bite into a gloriously grape-flavored Jolly Rancher Gummy, but they're instead faced with a punch of green apple.
Hershey's Pumpkin Spice Latte Nuggets
Americans spend a fortune on pumpkin spice-flavored products every fall. Pumpkin spice took over the world, with that agreeable and nostalgic flavor profile of seasonally associated tastes and scents — cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves — evoking something deep and special for a lot of people. The trend, which kicked off with Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte in the early 2000s, continues on in the present day, with new products inspired by the popular drink debuting every fall. New in 2025: Hershey's Pumpkin Spice Latte Nuggets.
Hershey's Nuggets deliver the brand's signature chocolate by way of a pleasingly thick and substantial bite. The latest version offers that texture and experience, combining purportedly extra creamy milk chocolate made that way with the addition of a creme spiked with the PSL flavors. The candy winds up tasting like some combination of a mocha and a pumpkin spice latte, with chocolate, coffee, and those fall spices all vying and blending nicely.
Crunch White
The Crunch bar used to be known as the Nestlé Crunch bar.The milk chocolate bar, studded with bits of crispy rice, was among the brands sold to Ferrero in 2018. In the Nestlé days, the line also included a white chocolate version of Crunch. While white chocolate isn't really chocolate, Crunch White, in all its buttery, creamy, and crispy glory, sold modestly until Nestlé discontinued it around 2005.
Twenty years later, Crunch White, the new version of an old product, is hitting stores again. After its announced return at the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo, Crunch White arrived in stores just as fall was beginning, positioned for a big Halloween rollout. Crunch White is sold in an extra-large, "share pack" edition, and also by the bag in individually-portioned and wrapped bars suitable for handing out to trick-or-treaters. It's not a forever thing, though: Ferrero warned that Crunch White will only be back through the end of 2025 or so.
Unreal Halloween
Formerly a niche candy company appealing to the health conscious as well as people with dietary restrictions and those with moral oppositions to certain food production processes, Unreal made its way into the realm of mainstream chocolate companies. Its gluten-free, artificial dye-free, GMO-free, and reduced sugar treats are just plain good, and in 2025 it's making one of its most ambitious and competitive moves yet, unveiling a new variety pack of dark chocolate-based candies, packaged in big bags of small bites designed to give away to costumed kids that come knocking on October 31.
The Unreal Halloween Bars and Cups Variety Pack includes 26 wrapped pieces of chocolate. The assortment includes an almost equal amount of three of Unreal's signature flavors that emulate and often surpass its inspiration. A bag offers Dark Chocolate Caramel Peanut Nougat Bars, Dark Chocolate Coconut Bars, and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups.
Halloween Blend M&M's
Eternally one of the bestselling candies overall, M&M's also rank among the most-consumed Halloween candies. Those little bags of regular, peanut, and even peanut butter-flavored M&M's are bound to pop up in a trick-or-treater's candy bag multiple times, while a bowl of loose, unwrapped M&M's is likely to make an appearance at a Halloween party. In 2025, M&M's manufacturer Mars decided to embrace the holiday spirit and create a line of its iconic candy explicitly for Halloween that turns the product into an edible decoration.
Halloween Blend M&M's are available in the three big M&M's styles: regular, peanut, and peanut butter. They don't or won't taste any differently from their standard issue cohort, because only the color of the outer candy shell has changed. Halloween Blend M&M's are made only in black and orange, the unofficial but widely accepted color palette of Halloween. Mars recommends consumers use them in baking, for Halloween-color-coordinated cookies, brownies, and the like.
Sour Patch Kids Monster Heads
We all seem to love the stinging pain of sour candy, even or especially if it's offset by a juicy, fruity sweetness, soft, chewy consistency, and a gritty polish. That's what Sour Patch Kids are all about, and the more sweet than sour candy is emphasizing the ghoulish playfulness in eating its product with a brand new spin for the 2025 Halloween season. A lot of people must like to bite the heads off of their regular Sour Patch Kids, thus leading to Sour Patch Kids Monster Heads.
Twice as big as the Sour Patch Kids found on candy racks the rest of the year, Monster Heads come wrapped individually (making it a good trick-or-treat handout) or low-key treat. Watermelon, black raspberry, and orange flavored candies are sour at first and then sweet, and are of course most notable for their shape. The monster heads atop Monster Heads are big and wobbly, and they look like Frankenstein's Monster in friendly, candy form.
M&M's Honey Roasted Peanut
They may have first gone on sale a few weeks before Halloween, and they're sold in a seasonally appropriate and eye-catching orange-yellow bag, but M&M's Honey Roasted Peanut aren't a limited-time-only, grab-them-before-they-disappear-for-a-year kind of product. This equal parts salty, savory, sweet, velvety, chocolaty, crispy, and crunchy variation of Peanut M&M's will be a permanent flavor in the ever-expanding lineup of available-everywhere M&M's products.
Not merely previously honey-roasted peanuts that have been dipped in chocolate and sealed with that M&M's thin candy coating, M&M's Honey Roasted Peanut place the distinctive kick of honey sweetness in the candy itself. That adds a whole new dimension to the already multi-layered Peanut M&M's experience. Manufacturer Mars seems to think that consumers are going to love them. They're not yet available in regular, individual portion bags or in miniature, trick-or-treat size vessels, only in larger, generous "Share Size" editions.
Cow Tales and Caramel Creams Pumpkin Pie
One of the oldest candies in general circulation, Goetze's Caramel Creams, also known as Bulls-Eyes, have been around since 1918. In 1984, a long overdue brand extension arrived with Cow Tales: long, tubular candies that are virtually the same thing as Caramel Creams just in a different shape. They're both chewy, grainy, overly sweetened caramel with a creamy middle. Both candies enjoy a small but devoted cult audience, and fans are occasionally rewarded with seasonal varieties like brownie, strawberry, honey bun, and caramel apple.
Goetze's must have seen a favorable response to the very fall-ish caramel apple type, because in 2025 it rolled out another autumnal variant of both Caramel Creams and Cow Tales. Available just for the fall of 2025, so far at least, Pumpkin Pie Caramel Creams and Pumpkin Pie Cow Tales taste like fresh baked pie in chewy candy form. The already creamy candy serves as an ideal basis for an infusion of pumpkin and pumpkin spice flavors.
Dum-Dums Fall Mix
Dum-Dums, those inexpensive and too-tiny spherical lollipops that are always a welcome sight on reception desks and in Halloween bags, already offer a breadth of flavors, including a mystery flavor. In recent past years, the Dum-Dums Fall Mix has come around in time for Halloween, and the collection is back in 2025.
This year's line is made up of seven very seasonally appropriate and shockingly accurate flavors. While Dum-Dums usually adhere close to the fruity side, the styles offered in a big bag of Fall Mix are far more ambitious. Among the largely new Dum-Dum flavors available: hot chocolate, sour apple, cinnamon roll, caramel apple, pumpkin pie, and apple cider. And because this is Dum-Dums, there are a few unidentified "mystery" flavor 25-calorie suckers lurking inside every bag. While the Dum-Dums mystery flavor is always changing, maybe these will taste like caramel, maybe they'll taste like another fall flavor not represented otherwise.
Hi-Chew Mystery Mix
Japanese candy is America's future, and one such international brand that's almost become a household name in the U.S. is Hi-Chew. Like Starburst, but better, Hi-Chew are sold in an array of flavors and themed assortments, always packed with a very high level of fruit flavor that gets very juicy the more one chews it, which is a very active process. A two part candy, with a gum-like (but fully edible) white center with even more taste in there, relative to the brightly-colored wrapping, there's just a lot going on in your average Hi-Chew piece.
There's also a lot going on in Hi-Chew Mystery Mix, set to be sold in U.S. stores in the run-up to Halloween and immediately after. Not everything here is enigmatic, however. Representatives of some of Hi-Chew's top selling assortments make appearances here, including watermelon, blue raspberry, and candy apple, from the Sweet & Sour, Fantasy, and Dessert mixes, respectively. There's a fourth, compelling Hi-Chew in the bags, too. Consisting entirely of what's usually the soft, inner, and most intensely flavored part of a Hi-Chew, it's not labeled and doesn't have any identifying characteristics beyond its taste. If consumers can figure it out and they send their correct guess to Hi-Chew, they could win a $2,500 gift card.
Reese's Mini Pumpkins
The holiday editions of the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup are not like the wildly popular original style. When the scalloped cup shape is eschewed in favor of a festive, novelty mold, be it an Easter egg, Christmas tree, or jack-o'-lantern, that creates a lot more room for Reese's signature, sweet, salty, and gritty version of peanut butter. Holiday Reese's is thus a fantastic candy in its own right, particularly for those that want way more peanut butter and a little less chocolate. Joining the long-standing lineup of Halloween shapes in 2025 are Reese's Mini Pumpkins, a shrunk-down take on the common peanut butter-chocolate pumpkins.
This is a new Reese's delivery method entirely while remaining festive for Halloween. Reese's Mini Pumpkins are sold only unwrapped and in large bags so this isn't really an option for trick-or-treaters, but it's definitely a fun seasonal item and something to throw into a bowl for a Halloween party, or just to get in the mood for Halloween. Smaller than Reese's Miniatures cups, but adopting the peanut butter-dominant form of its larger pumpkin predecessor, Reese's Mini Pumpkins are a great new candy we didn't know we were missing.
Mike and Ike Sour Spooky Treats
When it's not Halloween, Just Born, the confectionary best known for Marshmallow Peeps, distributes five kinds of Mike and Ike. The shiny, pill-shaped, super fruity jelly bean derivative even sells two single-flavor, sour-only boxes. Sour candy, in all of its fun and slight sinisterness, seems appropriate for the scary and tricky season of Halloween, and Mike and Ike Sour Spooky Treats incorporate one of its pre-existing flavors, Sour Watermelon, into an all-sour assortment that's new to the line. Renamed Sour Wicked Watermelon for the occasion, that candy piece shares space in the fall 2025 release with two new Mike and Ike flavors: the Creamsicle-evoking Sour Orange Scream and Sour Ghoulish Grape, the latter of which is colored an intimidating grayish-black.
Sold in a highly identifiable and mood-setting Halloween-themed box decorated with bats, sneering jack-o'-lanterns, and a bubbling cauldron, Mike and Ike Sour Spooky Treats are sold in a single size, a 4.25 ounce movie theater-size.
M&M's Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie
Yet another entry in the annual juggernaut of pumpkin and pumpkin-spice-flavored products seeking to capture the essence of fall, and pass it on to an excited populace: M&M's Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie. In a limited-run surrounding the 2024 Halloween season, the addition to the M&M's canon sold well, and earned positive notices for its attempt at replicating what's perhaps the definitive fall dessert, with strong notes of nutmeg and cinnamon bursting through the milk chocolate, which takes on a whipped cream-like sensibility when combined with the pumpkin spice flavor profile. Milk chocolate and pumpkin pie, together at last: what's not to like?
The demand and response for M&M's Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie was such that the candy is back, unaltered, for another short-period run in late 2025. Sold in medium and large "sharable" sizes, these are an M&M's candy great for snacking or for letting party guests have a taste.
Twizzlers Ghosts
Already positioned as an off-center take on licorice, Twizzlers are usually produced and packaged as braided ropes of fruit-flavored, chewy candy, and they generally taste like strawberry, not licorice. Differently shaped Twizzlers, such as bunnies for Easter, and trees for Christmas, have popped up in the seasonal aisle at supermarkets in the last few years, and in 2024, Twizzlers made a play in the lucrative Halloween candy realm that was also its most radical departure yet in terms of flavor and presentation. Twizzlers Ghosts flew in for Halloween last year, and they're back for the 2025 autumn season.
These are Twizzlers, but they're cherry-flavored rather than strawberry, and they're bite-sized, rather than sold in long, bulky ropes. They're also thick enough to provide that expected Twizzlers chewiness, but also shaped like cute, spooky ghosts. Far from scary, they're just sold by the bag to provide an autumnal cherry bomb.