The Absolute Best Halloween Candy Of 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Autumn is also called fall, what with all the leaves falling from the trees, the temperature falling from its summer highs, and the whole world moving into a new way of being. The cycle of seasons is the circle of life, and autumn is a welcome change every year, bringing with it certain and special sensory sensations. There are many fall foods to be enjoyed, including the treats associated with what is certainly one of the biggest candy holidays of the calendar year: Halloween.

In the month or so before the most bewitching and spooktacular day arrives, store shelves grow stuffed and stacked with Halloween candy options, both returning favorites and brand new sweets and treats to try. They either come in the form of big plastic sacks of tiny, "fun-size" portions, sold unwrapped in bags, or packaged for immediate consumption by one person. In looking to create the next classic, or outpace the competition, the candy companies always outdo themselves with imaginative and delicious Halloween treats. Here are all the new, improved, and returning novelty Halloween candies to keep a look out for in the fall of 2025.