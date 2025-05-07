How To Make Giant Levain-Style M&M's Cookies At Home

Levain, the New York-based bakery that became famous due to its oversized chocolate chip-walnut cookies back in the '90s, has come a long way since then. Not only has it opened locations in Boston, DC, Chicago, and Los Angeles, but it has also started selling its cookies in supermarkets including Whole Foods. The flavor range has expanded, as well, and now includes coffee cookies with toffee chunks, chocolate cookies with peanut butter chunks, and oatmeal cookies with (what else?) raisins. The one thing the bakery doesn't offer at present is an M&M cookie, but recipe developer Kate Shungu is all set to remedy that with her homemade version.

In Shungu's opinion, "Peanut M&Ms are arguably the best M&M variety, and they are the star of these gigantic peanut butter cookies." She also praises what she calls the "wow" factor of these Levain-style cookies due to the size that's long been the brand's hallmark. If a single cookie's too much to manage, you can always cut it in halves or even quarters to make for a smaller snack.