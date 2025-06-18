The Chocolate-Covered Dates Recipe That Tastes Like Snickers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing better than enjoying a tasty treat to get you through a long day, and there's certainly no shortage of sweet options out there. Chocolate bars are often touted as a filling midday pick-me-up, but if you're looking for something a little more naturally sweet and rich in protein, fiber, and nutrients, you really can't beat this Snickers-style chocolate-covered dates recipe from developer Kate Shungu. Chocolatey, nutty, and even nougat-stuffed (just like actual Snickers bars), these chocolate-covered treats highlight Medjool dates' natural caramel notes, making for a unique and absolutely delicious take on a classic candy bar.

Shungu even ventures as far as to say that these chocolate-covered dates are not only as good as classic Snickers, but they're possibly even better. "They're chewy, chocolatey, and a really fun way to jazz up dates," she describes. "I love the nougat in particular — it really does taste like the nougat of a Snickers." Even better yet, these homemade treats don't require any baking, just a little waiting time for the chocolate shells to harden. The result is a pretty hefty batch of Snickers-style dates, one that you'll look forward to enjoying during a slow afternoon or after a long day.