The Chocolate-Covered Dates Recipe That Tastes Like Snickers
There's nothing better than enjoying a tasty treat to get you through a long day, and there's certainly no shortage of sweet options out there. Chocolate bars are often touted as a filling midday pick-me-up, but if you're looking for something a little more naturally sweet and rich in protein, fiber, and nutrients, you really can't beat this Snickers-style chocolate-covered dates recipe from developer Kate Shungu. Chocolatey, nutty, and even nougat-stuffed (just like actual Snickers bars), these chocolate-covered treats highlight Medjool dates' natural caramel notes, making for a unique and absolutely delicious take on a classic candy bar.
Shungu even ventures as far as to say that these chocolate-covered dates are not only as good as classic Snickers, but they're possibly even better. "They're chewy, chocolatey, and a really fun way to jazz up dates," she describes. "I love the nougat in particular — it really does taste like the nougat of a Snickers." Even better yet, these homemade treats don't require any baking, just a little waiting time for the chocolate shells to harden. The result is a pretty hefty batch of Snickers-style dates, one that you'll look forward to enjoying during a slow afternoon or after a long day.
Gather the ingredients for Snickers-style chocolate-covered dates
Tender caramely Medjool dates are the star of the show here, but they aren't acting alone. For the Snickers-esque nougat, you'll need marshmallow fluff, creamy peanut butter, and powdered sugar. You'll also need some chopped peanuts, both to sprinkle inside of the dates and to sprinkle on top of the chocolate-covered finished product. Speaking of chocolate, semi-sweet chocolate chips serve as the chocolate coating for the dates, and the only other ingredient you'll need is some flaky salt to garnish.
Step 1: Prep your work surface
Place a piece of parchment paper on a large cutting board or on the countertop.
Step 2: Prepare the Medjool dates
Cut a slit into each date (if not already cut), opening them slightly to make room for the filling.
Step 3: Combine the marshmallow fluff, peanut butter, and powdered sugar
In a medium bowl, stir together the marshmallow fluff, peanut butter, and powdered sugar.
Step 4: Add the nougat filling to each date
Spoon 1–2 teaspoons of filling into each date, depending on the size of the date.
Step 5: Sprinkle on chopped peanuts
Add a sprinkle of chopped peanuts into each date (about ½ teaspoon each).
Step 6: Pinch the dates shut
Pinch each date closed as best you can (you will still see some filling).
Step 7: Microwave the chocolate
Place the chocolate chips in the microwave for 30 seconds. Stir and repeat microwaving the chocolate in 30-second intervals, until just barely melted. Stir until smooth.
Step 8: Dip dates in chocolate
Dip each date into the melted chocolate, scraping the bottom of the date on the side of the bowl to remove any excess chocolate. Place on the parchment paper.
Step 9: Sprinkle more peanuts and flaky salt onto dipped dates
Sprinkle each date with a pinch of flaky sea salt and/or additional chopped peanuts while the chocolate is still wet.
Step 10: Let chocolate harden then serve the Snickers-style dates
Let the chocolate harden completely at room temperature, and serve.
What can I pair with these chocolate-covered dates on a fun dessert table?
- 12 ounces pitted Medjool dates (about 18–22 dates)
- 1 cup marshmallow fluff
- 2 tablespoons smooth peanut butter
- ½ cup powdered sugar
- ¼ cup chopped salted peanuts + more for garnish
- 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 teaspoon flaky sea salt
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|316
|Total Fat
|11.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|58.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.8 g
|Total Sugars
|50.0 g
|Sodium
|176.9 mg
|Protein
|3.3 g
How can I change up these chocolate covered dates?
Depending on what type of candy bar you're trying to imitate here, there are plenty of ways to customize these chocolate-covered dates, so they don't necessarily have to be Snickers-style. "Nix the peanut butter and add a couple of tablespoons of coconut to the nougat filling for a Mounds-style chocolate-covered date," Shungu recommends. Alternatively, go for a Heath-style date by adding some chopped toffee bits to the nougat. Or, perhaps a Take 5 is more your speed? Swap out the chopped peanuts for chopped pretzels for an equally-crunchy yet salty addition.
Let's say that you want to keep these dates Snickers-style, but you just want a shortcut version that doesn't involve mixing up a nougat. To achieve such a treat, Shungu advises to simply stuff the dates with either peanut butter (regular or natural) or almond butter, dip them in chocolate, and be on your merry way. And, if you've looked everywhere but just can't find Medjool dates, Shungu notes that deglet noor dates will work in a pinch. You could even skip the dates entirely and give Ritz crackers the Snickers treatment. Spread the nougat onto a Ritz cracker and top with another cracker to form a sandwich, dip in chocolate, top with nuts, and voila — a Snickers-style Ritz cracker sandwich.
What are some tips for dipping treats in melted chocolate?
Dipping dates in chocolate may seem intuitive enough, but sometimes the task ends up being a little messier and trickier than initially intended. Luckily, Shungu has some tips for dipping treats in general — be they dates, truffles, or Oreo balls — to ensure that you don't end up with a goopy mess. For starters, she recommends using two forks to hold onto the date as you dip it and to avoid using a spoon. "The chocolate will slide right through the forks vs. a spoon where it'll stick to it," she explains. Another perk to using forks to dip is that you can then use the tines to create a nice little swirl design on top of the still-wet dates, something that's optional but makes for nice presentation.
Another important dipping tip is to make sure that you scrape the bottoms of the dates before setting them down onto the parchment paper. "Scrape the bottom of whatever you're dipping on the side of the bowl to avoid a puddle of chocolate underneath," Shungu advises. Finally, after you've scraped the bottoms of your treats and have given them nice little swirls on top, be sure to sprinkle them with your topping of choice (nuts, salt, pretzels, etc.) while the chocolate is still wet; otherwise, your toppings won't stick.