How To Make Marshmallow Fluff Out Of Marshmallows With One Extra Ingredient

Who hasn't snacked on marshmallows before? These little puffballs of sugary-sweetness crown many a beloved dessert. Their spreadable counterpart, marshmallow fluff, is a key ingredient in classic treats like oven-baked s'mores or the peanutty, decadent New England favorite fluffernutter sandwiches. But if you don't have a tub of fluff in your pantry, there's no need to fret. Making your own marshmallow fluff is a recipe that's beyond easy to DIY, and you only need two ingredients: marshmallows and corn syrup.

Melt mini marshmallows with a double boiler on the stovetop or by melting your marshmallows in the microwave, then add corn syrup, mix them well, and transfer your fluff to a container while it's still warm. Feel free to get creative while you're in the melting stages, too; that's one of the benefits of making your own fluff! You can add flavor extracts or food coloring for unique combos. My personal suggestion: Add some raspberry or strawberry flavor and red food color so you can make a PB&J take on the fluffernutter sandwich. You could also toss in some coconut shreds or chopped nuts if you want a little more texture. When you're cooking in your own kitchen, the sky's the limit, after all.