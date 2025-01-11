How To Make Marshmallow Fluff Out Of Marshmallows With One Extra Ingredient
Who hasn't snacked on marshmallows before? These little puffballs of sugary-sweetness crown many a beloved dessert. Their spreadable counterpart, marshmallow fluff, is a key ingredient in classic treats like oven-baked s'mores or the peanutty, decadent New England favorite fluffernutter sandwiches. But if you don't have a tub of fluff in your pantry, there's no need to fret. Making your own marshmallow fluff is a recipe that's beyond easy to DIY, and you only need two ingredients: marshmallows and corn syrup.
Melt mini marshmallows with a double boiler on the stovetop or by melting your marshmallows in the microwave, then add corn syrup, mix them well, and transfer your fluff to a container while it's still warm. Feel free to get creative while you're in the melting stages, too; that's one of the benefits of making your own fluff! You can add flavor extracts or food coloring for unique combos. My personal suggestion: Add some raspberry or strawberry flavor and red food color so you can make a PB&J take on the fluffernutter sandwich. You could also toss in some coconut shreds or chopped nuts if you want a little more texture. When you're cooking in your own kitchen, the sky's the limit, after all.
Make this simple recipe your own
This recipe is great not just for its simplicity, but for how easy it makes substituting ingredients. You can use jumbo marshmallows instead of minis, or use your own homemade marshmallows, but you might have to pour in a little extra corn syrup per mallow. You can even replace the corn syrup entirely if you're trying to avoid it in your cooking. Instead, create a simple syrup by melting water and sugar on the stove or in the microwave.
The only tragedy about homemade marshmallow fluff is its shelf life. Your fluff will start to deflate just a day or two, so try to make it in small batches and have a recipe in mind for it. You could step up your s'mores game by replacing Hershey's milk chocolate with Reese's peanut butter cups, or try your hand at a classic oatmeal marshallow creme pie. Even if you run out of your fluff, you can whip up a new batch in no time, and that's a win for everyone.