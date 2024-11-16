The Easy Swap That'll Step Up Your S'mores Game

If you've ever sat by a campfire, you likely have fond memories of s'mores: that delicious dessert sandwich named for its moreish quality. Just the word brings memories flooding back: The graham crackers that inevitably fractured in their package, the decadent taste of half-melted chocolate and oozy marshmallow enhanced by the smoky campfire aroma, that guy who always stuck his marshmallow directly into the fire and insisted it actually tasted better that way (even though it ended up looking like a charcoal briquette). Even if you're not a big fan of s'mores, these are memories worth saving.

To some, any attempt at futzing with the s'mores formula (the s'mormula?) borders on sacrilege. These purists believe that a s'more should consist of graham crackers, Hershey's Milk Chocolate, and some manner of inexpensive marshmallow. Any deviation from that trio is worthy of suspicion at best and scorn at worst. Far be it from us to meddle with perfection, but if you want to give something new a try, you may find this TikTok-famous method of making s'mores a surprising improvement. Simply dip a Reese's peanut butter cup in marshmallow fluff and toast it before putting it between graham crackers.