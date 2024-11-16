The Easy Swap That'll Step Up Your S'mores Game
If you've ever sat by a campfire, you likely have fond memories of s'mores: that delicious dessert sandwich named for its moreish quality. Just the word brings memories flooding back: The graham crackers that inevitably fractured in their package, the decadent taste of half-melted chocolate and oozy marshmallow enhanced by the smoky campfire aroma, that guy who always stuck his marshmallow directly into the fire and insisted it actually tasted better that way (even though it ended up looking like a charcoal briquette). Even if you're not a big fan of s'mores, these are memories worth saving.
To some, any attempt at futzing with the s'mores formula (the s'mormula?) borders on sacrilege. These purists believe that a s'more should consist of graham crackers, Hershey's Milk Chocolate, and some manner of inexpensive marshmallow. Any deviation from that trio is worthy of suspicion at best and scorn at worst. Far be it from us to meddle with perfection, but if you want to give something new a try, you may find this TikTok-famous method of making s'mores a surprising improvement. Simply dip a Reese's peanut butter cup in marshmallow fluff and toast it before putting it between graham crackers.
Use Reese's Cups and Marshmallow Fluff
Hershey's Milk Chocolate is synonymous with s'mores. Even if you have no time for Hershey's in any other context, something about those brittle pallets of chocolate squares feels right when it's packed up and taken out around the campfire when the sun goes down. But if you're looking to add some different flavors to your s'more experience, this TikTok trend suggests you try Reese's Peanut Butter Cups instead. First, you dip the cup into a jar of marshmallow fluff (it's not just for Fluffernutters anymore). Then, you get it nice and toasty over a fire, just like any other s'more. Put it between graham crackers, and there you go.
As bold a suggestion as it might seem, it's a fairly intuitive idea. Chocolate and peanut butter is one of those no-brainer flavor combinations that just about anybody can get on board with (except for those with peanut allergies, of course). And when you get it hot and melty, it becomes this irresistible mélange of salty peanut butter and sweet chocolate, oozing out from its cup and dripping out the sides of the graham cracker. Who could possibly resist?