Whatever You Do, Don't Leave The Stove When Making Caramel. Here's Why

On its face, making caramel is pretty simple: you're boiling sugar. Once you're actually making your own caramel, whether it's for caramel apples, frosting, a sauce, or your own homemade Werther's Originals, you'll naturally find that it's more complicated than that. You have to be cautious about when you stir and when you don't, and you have to watch its color closely if you want to get your caramel just right. Otherwise it's going to end up burnt, or overly goopy and separated. Your goal is for caramel to be creamy and consistently melted before you drizzle it over anything.

This means that you really shouldn't leave the caramel alone while it's cooking, because there's a specific window where the caramel in your pot is going to change from finished to burnt up. In fact, from the moment your caramel becomes perfectly cooked, you might only have seconds before you lose it and it becomes overcooked. Multitasking is an important part of kitchen prep and you're likely not making the caramel all by itself, but for those crucial ten to fifteen minutes where you're boiling the caramel, you need to stay focused.