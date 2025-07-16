14 Dishes Chefs Never Order At Restaurants

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Maybe you're ordering at a new-to-you restaurant where you know you'll be dropping a pretty penny when the bill comes, and you want to make the best selection possible. Maybe you seem to have fallen into a rut of bad dining experiences. Whatever the case may be, you wish you had some expert insight into what you really should — or, in this case, shouldn't — be ordering when you're dining out. Enter professional chefs who have insider knowledge and very strong opinions about what menu items you should avoid at restaurants.

We spoke with a range of chefs representing an array of cooking styles and restaurants to hear what they personally never order off a menu, and some of their answers are pretty surprising. In fact, some of the dishes these chefs never order at restaurants are actually the same dishes that other chefs swear you should always order. They each have their reasons, so read on for the scoop on the menu items you may want to skip during your next restaurant meal.