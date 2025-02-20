The Only 2 Ingredients You Need For Quick Biscuits

While I admit to being somewhat of a skeptic regarding two-ingredient recipes, there are some that are actually pretty legit. The mimosa, a classic cocktail, is nothing but sparkling wine and orange juice, while a can of frosting and a bag of white chocolate chips makes pretty good vanilla fudge. Even though I'm no fan of Ritz crackers, I'll admit they're totally transformed when dipped in chocolate and can even make a decent Thin Mint knockoff if that chocolate is mint-flavored. Yet another two-ingredient recipe that seems to be a keeper is one for biscuits made with nothing more than cream and flour. The trick is, the flour needs to be self-rising. If all you've got is all-purpose flour, this becomes a four-ingredient recipe, since you'll need to add baking powder and salt.

To make the biscuits, mix 2 cups of flour with 1 ¼ cups of heavy cream. (If using all-purpose flour, add a tablespoon of baking powder and one-and-a-half teaspoons of salt). The beauty of this recipe is that you can use canned coconut cream (not the sweetened stuff) or any other plant-based heavy cream substitute for a vegan version. You can either roll out and cut the biscuit dough or simply scoop it up and drop it on a baking sheet, portioning it to make either 16 small biscuits or eight large ones. If you want to make the biscuits look extra pretty, brush more cream over the tops before baking them at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for about 12 minutes.