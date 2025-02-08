Salad Recalls That Affected Millions

Let's be honest, most of us reach for a salad when we're trying to make healthier lunchtime decisions. But often, they're a tasty option, too, especially when they're loaded with crunchy vegetables like lettuce and tomatoes, some form of protein, and a flavorful dressing. One 2022 poll suggests that on average, Americans eat around four salads a week, and more than 60% have salad in their regular meal rotation. Some of these are the leafy green variety, packed with ingredients like spinach and lettuce, but plenty of salads sold in the U.S. revolve around deli meats, like chicken and ham, or cheese, both of which can lead to problems.

Over the years, hundreds of thousands of pounds of salad products have been recalled because they contained foodborne bacteria including listeria, salmonella, and E. coli. Oftentimes, this bacteria is linked to the animal products in salads. But not always. Sometimes, even trying to pick the healthiest salad can come with negative health consequences. Vegetables can harbor dangerous bacteria, too.

Foodborne illness isn't the only reason for recalls — undeclared allergens and even stray plastic have presented problems, too. Luckily, the risk of actually coming to harm from eating a contaminated salad product is low, because they are usually recalled from the market as soon as an issue comes to light — even if they've already been shipped out nationwide. Below, we've rounded up some of the biggest salad recalls in history, some of which affected major retailers, like Kroger and Fareway.