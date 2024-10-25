The Biggest Alfredo Sauce Misconception, According To The Pasta Queen

Everybody knows what goes into Alfredo sauce. It's the white stuff in jars you see in the sauce aisle of the supermarket. It's what goes into that rich, moreish pasta dish you get from your local Italian place. It's what Michael Scott, making a characteristically poor decision, ate immediately before running a 5K to benefit victims of rabies. It's made of butter, parmesan, and plenty of smooth, heavy, stick-to-the-ribs cream. Right?

Not if the Pasta Queen has anything to say about it. Also known as Nadia Caterina Munno, the Pasta Queen has accumulated millions of followers with her knowledge of Italian cooking and her sheer joie de vivre. Now that she has her own show (also called "The Pasta Queen", on Prime Video), she hasn't lost a single step — certainly not when it comes to setting the record straight about Italian classics like the legendary Alfredo. Despite what you may get stateside, Nadia specifies that true fettuccine alfredo contains no cream at all.