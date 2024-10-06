The Unexpected Spice That'll Amp Up Store-Bought Alfredo Sauce

When you think of Alfredo sauce, you probably think of garlic, cream, and butter, but there's a secret ingredient you should be adding to this basic recipe: nutmeg. While the spice is usually associated with eggnog, pumpkin pie, or many other sweet dishes, its flavor profile lends itself well when spicing up a store-bought jar of Alfredo sauce.

If you've ever bought store-bought Alfredo, such as Classico, Bertolli, or Prego, you'll know they are usually very thick and can be somewhat bland (speaking from personal experience of course) and can always use an extra dash of flavor. Nutmeg's warm and peppery flavor can liven up your store-bought sauce and add a bit of spice, similar to how it does the same for a sweet dish.

When heating your Alfredo sauce, simply put a dash in when it starts to simmer and mix well. I tried this with a can of Rao's sauce, which is my favorite, and started with just a small shake of nutmeg — and it definitely enhanced the flavor. I made sure to mix well and ended up adding two shakes to a 16-ounce jar. It brought out the pepper in the sauce and a kick similar to cinnamon, but far more tame. The extra ingredient is sure to turn your store-bought jar into a dinner favorite.