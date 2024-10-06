The Unexpected Spice That'll Amp Up Store-Bought Alfredo Sauce
When you think of Alfredo sauce, you probably think of garlic, cream, and butter, but there's a secret ingredient you should be adding to this basic recipe: nutmeg. While the spice is usually associated with eggnog, pumpkin pie, or many other sweet dishes, its flavor profile lends itself well when spicing up a store-bought jar of Alfredo sauce.
If you've ever bought store-bought Alfredo, such as Classico, Bertolli, or Prego, you'll know they are usually very thick and can be somewhat bland (speaking from personal experience of course) and can always use an extra dash of flavor. Nutmeg's warm and peppery flavor can liven up your store-bought sauce and add a bit of spice, similar to how it does the same for a sweet dish.
When heating your Alfredo sauce, simply put a dash in when it starts to simmer and mix well. I tried this with a can of Rao's sauce, which is my favorite, and started with just a small shake of nutmeg — and it definitely enhanced the flavor. I made sure to mix well and ended up adding two shakes to a 16-ounce jar. It brought out the pepper in the sauce and a kick similar to cinnamon, but far more tame. The extra ingredient is sure to turn your store-bought jar into a dinner favorite.
How else can I spice up my Alfredo sauce?
I typically make my Alfredo sauce homemade, but I always keep a jar of Rao's on hand when I don't feel like going the extra mile — but that doesn't mean I don't still add a few extra dashes of spices to give it that homemade feel. And while nutmeg is a great option, there are plenty of other additions that can enhance the flavor of your Alfredo.
When heating your jar of store-bought sauce, my dad, who's a chef, taught me a few tricks to enhance and bring out the full potential of whatever jar you picked up. And if you are just eating for one, don't worry, jarred pasta sauce can last in the fridge for a few days after opening. On to the process: First, Alfredo sauce has a high saturated fat content, which makes it very thick. When boiling your pasta, reserve some of the water to thin out the sauce.
When it gets to your desired thickness, add extra black pepper or white pepper if you have it on hand, a dash of seasoning salt, red pepper flakes, and garlic powder to round out the flavor profile. This is optional, as most sauces already come with these spices, but the flavor can be tame. Lastly, topping with a bit of chili flakes adds a nice kick to the dairy sauce. These slight enhancements will change the way you think of store-bought Alfredo!