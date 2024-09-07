How Long Is Jarred Pasta Sauce Still Good After Being Opened?

Jarred pasta sauce is a convenient shortcut to a delicious dinner; all you have to do is pop open the lid on that Rao's or Carbone, pour it onto your pasta of choice, add some meatballs, link sausages, and a healthy dose of parmesan to round out the dish, and there you have it — a tasty, simple spaghetti with marinara (or a fettuccine Alfredo or creamy vodka penne, depending on your preferred sauce). If you don't use the entire jar, however, you might be wondering for how long you have to finish it up.

Tomato-based pasta sauce that has been store-bought is good for up to six days in the fridge before it starts to go bad. Cream-based sauces, like your Alfredos, are only good for up to four days. While most jarred pasta sauces are indeed nonperishable while they remain unopened, once the lid has been twisted off, the clock starts ticking.

And not just for its fridge-life; as soon as the lid comes off and the pasta sauce requires refrigeration, you have two hours to get it in there before it starts to become a health hazard. After two hours, perishables enter what is known by the USDA as the "danger zone," or the temperature range between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, when bacterial growth becomes a major risk.

