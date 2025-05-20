Sushi Restaurants Red Flags To Keep On Your Radar

Visiting a new sushi restaurant is a gamble. When you find a winner, that memorable meal leaves you satisfied for days. But when you don't? The subpar sushi doesn't just feel like a waste of money, but can leave your digestive system suffering. Luckily, there are telltale signs that can help you avoid risky establishments.

To understand the subtle clues, we consulted two sushi experts. Christopher Stout has decades of experience in the sushi industry and is currently the Chef-Owner of the well-reviewed Isekai Sushi and Cafe. Also joining us is Kenji Sawada, Executive Sushi Chef at the upscale KAIYO SF, known for serving incredible Nikkei cuisine at an intimate sushi bar.

Together, these experts detail the red flags every sushi lover should recognize. So before splurging on that fancy sushi bar or trying that suspiciously affordable neighborhood joint, keep reading — and consider this guide your cheat sheet. Because while some gambles are worth it, life's too short for subpar sushi!