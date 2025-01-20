The Menu Red Flag That Should Send You Running From A Restaurant
When eating out at restaurants, the stress of cooking and cleaning up the mess should be a distant thought. You're excited to try something new or return to a well-known favorite and relax because everything is handled. Reviews from previous customers and word-of-mouth recommendations can help give insight into how well-maintained the establishment is, but you won't know for sure until you get there. Taking a peek at the menus is the first thing you should do — it's one easy test to tell if a restaurant is any good.
You've probably seen shows like "Kitchen Nightmares" or "Restaurant Impossible," which call out dining spots for not putting enough consideration into the basics — communication, fresh inventory, and, importantly, cleanliness. Though looks aren't everything, visiting a restaurant that cares about its appearance is a decent indication that the experience will be enjoyable. Still, there's a sure sign this might not be the case, and that's seeing dirty menus. This detail gives you insight into how much the restaurant prioritizes a clean and sanitary experience.
Why dirty menus are the red flag
A dirty menu is a definite red flag because it's one of the first things you interact with at a restaurant. While places that change the menu every day might regularly print paper menus, provide a QR code, or use a chalkboard, other restaurants greet you with disgusting menus that have seen better days. This is an unfortunate indication of what's to come. It might mean the staff is apathetic, overworked, or not well-trained, which can all be indications of poor management. Of course, if the menus are dirty, many other areas could be too — especially the things guests can't see.
Germs run rampant, so picking up a menu with smears and hardened food bits isn't welcoming, and the overall experience probably won't be appetizing anymore. Although there's a chance the staff might've just overlooked a menu or two during the dinner rush, there's a fine line between a little mark on the menu and a full-fledged meal all over it. Check, please!