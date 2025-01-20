The Menu Red Flag That Should Send You Running From A Restaurant

When eating out at restaurants, the stress of cooking and cleaning up the mess should be a distant thought. You're excited to try something new or return to a well-known favorite and relax because everything is handled. Reviews from previous customers and word-of-mouth recommendations can help give insight into how well-maintained the establishment is, but you won't know for sure until you get there. Taking a peek at the menus is the first thing you should do — it's one easy test to tell if a restaurant is any good.

You've probably seen shows like "Kitchen Nightmares" or "Restaurant Impossible," which call out dining spots for not putting enough consideration into the basics — communication, fresh inventory, and, importantly, cleanliness. Though looks aren't everything, visiting a restaurant that cares about its appearance is a decent indication that the experience will be enjoyable. Still, there's a sure sign this might not be the case, and that's seeing dirty menus. This detail gives you insight into how much the restaurant prioritizes a clean and sanitary experience.