Where Is Casa Roma Now After Kitchen Nightmares?

Watching "Kitchen Nightmares" has been a not-so-guilty pleasure for those of us who can't get enough of Gordon Ramsay yelling at people. In Season 3, Episode 7 of "Kitchen Nightmares," we were introduced to Casa Roma, the oldest restaurant in Lancaster, California. The main event of the restaurant's Italian menu was a sandwich served with powdered sugar on top and Ramsay was not thrilled with the plate. Casa Roma did remain for some years after the episode aired but in July 2017, the restaurant closed its doors for the final time.

During the episode, a crew came in and gave the restaurant a full makeover so patrons of Casa Roma could come in for a pizza-eating contest to celebrate the beginning of a new era. Casa Roma appeared to be cleaned up and ready to go, but they still couldn't manage to permanently maintain their open status. Even after changing their name to AV Roadhouse Restaurant Bar & Grill and later CR Roadhouse, this restaurant wasn't destined to stick around after Ramsay left.