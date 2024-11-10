What Happened To Mangia Mangia After Kitchen Nightmares?

Of course, the food at Mangia Mangia was only the first problem at the ill-fated restaurant. Gordon Ramsay was not impressed by any of the six dishes he ordered or the fact that the food was served on dirty plates. One server even said, "The food is not made with much love. It is made with stress and a microwave," which Ramsay called out in the episode.

As further shown, owner Julie Watson had no idea how to run a restaurant, as she was previously a realtor. At one point Ramsay said, "The way you are running this restaurant is incorrect." To make matters worse, head chef Trevor Peterson was dealing with a drug addiction. Although Ramsay had a one-on-one chat with him, he was fired and replaced during the episode. Problem after problem brought the restaurant into the ground, unfortunately, and it has since become a Jimmy John's according to Google Earth.

Don't be too shocked, as Ramsay hasn't saved a lot of "Kitchen Nightmares" restaurants; only 30 restaurants remain in business as of this writing out of the 95-plus that were featured on the show. "Kitchen Nightmares" was brought back in 2023 for Season 8 on Fox.

