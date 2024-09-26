Jimmy John's Almost Sold A Completely Different Type Of Food

By now, pretty much everyone has heard of Jimmy John's and its gourmet subs. But what most don't know is that, before Jimmy John's became synonymous with sandwiches and "freaky fast" delivery, founder Jimmy John Liautaud had something else in mind: hot dogs. That's right, Jimmy John's was almost a hot dog joint. According to an interview with Forbes, when Liautaud graduated high school, his father offered him $25,000 to start a business. The condition was that he'd give his father 48% ownership if the business was a success. If it wasn't, he'd enlist in the military.

Hot dogs, an American classic, seemed like an affordable way to break into the food industry. But after doing some research, he realized that the equipment was going to be too expensive. Not to mention, hot dogs wouldn't generate enough profit to keep the business afloat. Not wanting to give up his goal of being a business owner, he needed a new idea. The alternative? A sub shop run out of a converted garage.