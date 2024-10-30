What, Exactly, Happened To Burger Kitchen After Kitchen Nightmares?
Do you remember "Kitchen Nightmares"? The television show in which Gordon Ramsay would go into an established restaurant business on the decline and eviscerate the quality of its food and operations. Ramsay would do this in the hopes of eventually turning everything around with the tough-love leadership style the Michelin-starred chef is best known for.
Burger Kitchen, a Los Angeles based restaurant featured on season 5 of "Kitchen Nightmares," was unfortunately one of the many establishments to close despite Ramsay's brief efforts to turn things around. The restaurant was owned by an Australian chef named Alan Saffron who prided himself on his meat knowledge and skill. Burger Kitchen claimed to have the best burger ... by Saffron's standards.
The original run of "Kitchen Nightmares" went from 2007 to 2014, and the show made a comeback in 2023, with its newest season currently underway. But, some restaurants featured in the original series are still remembered and curious fans want to know whatever happened to the Burger Kitchen?
Burger Kitchen's problems on Kitchen Nightmares
Although Saffron touted his protein prowess, it was clear to Ramsay and viewers at the time that the restaurant owner in fact had little culinary skill regarding meat. Burger Kitchen was serving up frozen, pre-made patties, leaving customers less than satisfied.
As with other episodes of the show, Ramsay himself tasted and critiqued a number of items off the restaurant's menu including, the California Burger and the Cowboy Burger. Ramsay called the burgers bland, flavorless, and greasy. In addition to the quality issues of the restaurant, Burger Kitchen was laden with family drama, mismanagement, and naturally, financial turmoil.
Following his assessment of the restaurant, Ramsay and his team worked their magic to renovate Burger Kitchen and streamline its menu offerings. Ramsay also brought in reviewers from major websites to evaluate the restaurant's relaunch and improve its reputation. The relaunch appeared successful by the end of the episode, much like many other episodes in the series.
What's up with Burger Kitchen now?
As previously mentioned, the restaurant did close following its "Kitchen Nightmares" appearance. Sometimes, Gordon Ramsay's culinary genius and business prowess come in too little too late and he can't save the restaurant.
Saffron's son, Daniel, who was also a major player in the Burger Kitchen business took over following Ramsay's intervention, but the doors officially closed in 2012. It was reported that the restaurant went under new management in 2011, but Burger Kitchen's fate was ultimately sealed. It has also been reported that former owner Alan Saffron died in 2020 of a heart attack.
Although disappointing, Burger Kitchen's ultimate end is not out of the ordinary for restaurants that were originally featured on "Kitchen Nightmares." In fact, only about 16% of the featured restaurants were thriving after their relaunches, as of mid-2023.