What, Exactly, Happened To Burger Kitchen After Kitchen Nightmares?

Do you remember "Kitchen Nightmares"? The television show in which Gordon Ramsay would go into an established restaurant business on the decline and eviscerate the quality of its food and operations. Ramsay would do this in the hopes of eventually turning everything around with the tough-love leadership style the Michelin-starred chef is best known for.

Burger Kitchen, a Los Angeles based restaurant featured on season 5 of "Kitchen Nightmares," was unfortunately one of the many establishments to close despite Ramsay's brief efforts to turn things around. The restaurant was owned by an Australian chef named Alan Saffron who prided himself on his meat knowledge and skill. Burger Kitchen claimed to have the best burger ... by Saffron's standards.

The original run of "Kitchen Nightmares" went from 2007 to 2014, and the show made a comeback in 2023, with its newest season currently underway. But, some restaurants featured in the original series are still remembered and curious fans want to know whatever happened to the Burger Kitchen?