Sorry To The Bear, But Changing The Menu Every Day Doesn't Prove Anything
The chaos of the restaurant industry-focused FX series "The Bear" has come back in full force for Season 3. Before reading on, know that we are going to be discussing the newest season of "The Bear," and if you haven't binged it yet, this could ruin some things. Okay, you have been warned.
For fans of the show, seeing the characters go through difficult situations is what we crave, and by Episode 2, we find the show's main character Carmy trying to take the operations of his restaurant (also called "The Bear") to an even higher stress level by requiring the menu be changed every single day. That's right, a new menu every single day is what Carmy feels will earn the restaurant a Michelin star.
Without even diving into the already-strained dynamics among the characters or discussing how the rest of the season plays out, let's just zero in on why Carmy's logic is ridiculous and completely unnecessary. Aside from this task just being hard to pull off for The Bear's fairly green team, there are many reasons why changing the menu daily is not the way to a Michelin star. In fact, most Michelin-starred restaurants don't change their whole menu even close to every day.
Why The Bear does not need a new menu every day
In Episode 2, Carmy has created a list of non-negotiable standards the restaurant must abide by. Included on this unhinged list are the requirements to never repeat ingredients and to change the menu every day. Other honorable mentions include "constantly evolving through passion and creativity" and "vibrant collaboration."
Now, I have absolutely no restaurant experience whatsoever. But, I am a big fan of the industry and as a rational human, I could come up with at least three other ways for Carmy and the team to keep the menu fresh. They could have a different menu on weekends as opposed to weekdays. If that's not enough, they could change the menu weekly or even twice a week instead of daily. Or, maybe they should just focus on perfecting their food and the quality of service instead of putting all of their energy into this gimmick.
That's the thing: There are countless restaurants with Michelin stars that do not change their entire menu on a daily basis. the Michelin Guide's official criteria for evaluating restaurants say nothing about changing the menu frequently; it's more about executing perfectly, consistently, and with artistry. Maybe "The Bear" should take a page from reality before it goes too far in its depiction of how fine dining establishments operate. If the staff didn't have to worry about creating a new menu from scratch every day, they could arguably cook the food at a higher level.
Michelin-starred restaurants don't usually switch up their menus daily
Being that "The Bear" is set in Chicago, the best way to illustrate this point would be to point out the many establishments in this city that have earned Michelin stars and do not change their entire menu every day. Take, for example, the three-starred restaurant Alinea, which is located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Alinea has earned a number of accolades over the years and offers a somewhat theatrical dining experience to its customers. While the menu has evolved over time and will likely continue to do so, there are many aspects that remain the same. Table desserts (that is, desserts plated directly on the table) and other signature dishes like edible balloons are part of what has earned the restaurant its coveted three-star status.
Kasama, a Chicago restaurant that was featured in Season 2, has earned itself a Michelin star while offering separate daytime and evening menus. During the day, until 2 p.m., Kasama operates on a counter-service, first-come-first-serve basis. In the evening, Thursday through Sunday, the restaurant offers a tasting menu by reservation only.
Both of these restaurants prove that overhauling the menu every day is not the key to a Michelin star. Yes, staff should strive for excellence, efficiency, and high-quality service. But by no means should they have to ideate, prep, and execute completely different dishes every single time they step into the kitchen.