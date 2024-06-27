Sorry To The Bear, But Changing The Menu Every Day Doesn't Prove Anything

The chaos of the restaurant industry-focused FX series "The Bear" has come back in full force for Season 3. Before reading on, know that we are going to be discussing the newest season of "The Bear," and if you haven't binged it yet, this could ruin some things. Okay, you have been warned.

For fans of the show, seeing the characters go through difficult situations is what we crave, and by Episode 2, we find the show's main character Carmy trying to take the operations of his restaurant (also called "The Bear") to an even higher stress level by requiring the menu be changed every single day. That's right, a new menu every single day is what Carmy feels will earn the restaurant a Michelin star.

Without even diving into the already-strained dynamics among the characters or discussing how the rest of the season plays out, let's just zero in on why Carmy's logic is ridiculous and completely unnecessary. Aside from this task just being hard to pull off for The Bear's fairly green team, there are many reasons why changing the menu daily is not the way to a Michelin star. In fact, most Michelin-starred restaurants don't change their whole menu even close to every day.

