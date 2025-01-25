The First Thing You Should Do Before You Eat At A Sushi Buffet

Sushi has grown from a fringe food that only the most daring would eat, to a more ubiquitous cuisine, with multiple sushi restaurants thriving in most cities. One type of restaurant where patrons can get the most bang for their buck is the sushi buffet, where long platters full of California, Boston, and dragon rolls (among many others) are set out, ready to be plated up by hungry customers. But, before you race out the door, you might want to put your chopsticks down and have a think.

It's a good idea to do some research before you step foot in a sushi buffet. It also doesn't hurt to do a little reconnaissance, checking for red flags in the handling and assembly of the sushi, and the general presentation of the restaurant. Sushi is made with raw fish, which could contain bacteria or parasites, so it's best to exercise some caution when choosing a place to eat.

If sushi is left to sit out at room temperature (as it might be in a buffet setting), the risk for bacterial growth increases exponentially, including the strain Bacillus cereus, which is found commonly in rice. Doing a little research and recon can help mitigate the possibility that you'll end up with a sushi-poisoning horror story to tell.