5 Buffet Red Flags You Should Never Ignore

There's something delightfully nostalgic about eating at a buffet. They are safe spaces where you can eat as much as you want, in whatever combinations you want, with zero judgment. (Shrimp cocktail and fried rice with a side of Nutella crepes, anyone?) But unfortunately, not all buffets are created equal.

When done right, buffets are a quick and delicious way to satisfy multiple cravings at once. But, in the wrong hands, buffets can be a hotbed for some gnarly food safety issues. From dried-out pizza and congealed queso dip to sweaty-looking lunch meat, as someone who is a regular at all-inclusive resorts and knows their way around a Vegas buffet, I've seen it all. So, whether you're grabbing a self-serve meal while on vacation or hitting up your local all-you-can-eat KFC buffet, here are some buffet red flags you should never ignore — no matter how hungry you are.