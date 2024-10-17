The Buffet Etiquette Rule We Might Have Been Breaking This Entire Time

In the same vein, you should always use the provided utensils to take the food from the chafing dishes to your plate (never to your mouth). In many restaurant buffets, there is a glass partition or sneeze guard that runs around the top of the buffet; this is to keep germs from people's faces off the shared food, so don't go sticking your head under it to get a better look. If you have a question, ask an attendant; if you're not sure if you'll like something, just take a little bit on your plate for you to try when you sit down.

And if you have to sneeze or you feel a cough coming on, take your plate and walk away from the buffet line, making sure you cover your mouth. Also, when it comes to plates — which are small on purpose — you should always take a fresh plate from the pile to avoid cross-contamination (if you were to reuse a dirty plate, you could spread germs if the serving utensil touches your plate anywhere that your fork, which went into your mouth, did). Bussers tend to be really good about whisking away old plates and keeping the buffet line replenished with clean ones; if they're out, find an employee and notify them.