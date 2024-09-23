The Worst Secrets Of All-You-Can-Eat Buffets Exposed

It's hard for the human mind to even comprehend a buffet. Housed in regular restaurant storefronts in thousands of towns across the land, there exist these virtual cornucopias of dining, offering dozens (or more) food options to wide-eyed and powerfully hungry customers. While there are plenty of specific cuisine-oriented buffets out there, the biggest buffets in the world to the last buffet standing are the kind of places that serve stuff like fried chicken, mashed potatoes, salads, pizza, french fries, macaroni and cheese, and a whole array of desserts. While it may resemble a cafeteria, a buffet isn't priced that way — it's an all-you-can-eat establishment. One reasonable price gets customers in the door, and then they can help themselves to as much food as they care to eat, or can physically handle. Eating at home is finally getting cheaper, but the lure of a bargain buffet is hard to pass up.

Buffet patrons may wonder exactly how such a business model could ever turn a profit. They charge one price for everything, and that often includes expensive meats and seafoods. The profits do come, however, and that's due to a number of elaborate tricks that the buffet can pull on its customers. Restaurants are making more money off of diners all the time, and buffets employ their own shrewd methods. Here's a look into the sometimes seedy underbelly of the buffet business.