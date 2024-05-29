KFC All-You-Can-Eat Buffets Still Exist And Are Well Worth The Road Trip

One of the defining characteristics of the 1980s had to be its display of excess and decadence. Think of 1987 flick, "Wall Street" where financial tycoon Gordon Gekko believed "greed...is good." Or the extravagance seen in primetime soap, "Dynasty" or Robin Leach's parting wish of "champagne wishes and caviar dreams" on "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous." All that unrestrained display of surplus wasn't just for TV though; it bled into everything in American society, including fast food restaurants — enter, the dawn of the fast food buffet.

There are tales of buffet lines at such places as McDonalds, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut in the '80s, but the existence of them often gets put into the category of urban legends. However, KFC's all-you-can-eat buffet, which sprouted up back then too, can still be found on a very small scale. There are so few of them left, however, and the ones that remain are so difficult to track down, that they've become destinations. And fans of Colonel Sanders' secret recipe have traveled hundreds of miles just to experience the last remaining remnants. It's hardly the adventure of a lifetime, but fans of the chicken chain, as well as food historians, or anyone just looking for an excuse to go on a road trip, might find visiting one of these relics to be a good time.

