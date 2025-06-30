5 Healthiest And 9 Unhealthiest Things To Order At A Steakhouse

When you think of the quintessential steakhouse experience, you likely imagine a few specific foods. There's your steak, obviously, and then all the decadent steakhouse sides: a loaded baked potato, creamy spinach, thick-cut fries. Or perhaps, you start with a huge steakhouse-style salad and some elegant appetizers like oysters on the half shell. You might even cap off your meal with a luscious slice of cheesecake. At the end of dinner, you get a bill that's a mile long (but hopefully worth it), but it's not just the dollar signs that are creeping upward. Your calorie count, sodium intake, fat intake, and more are also likely sky-high — if you didn't order the right options on the menu.

While steakhouses might not get the bad rap that fast-food and fast-casual chains do for their mostly unhealthy meals, their menus still include a lot of pitfalls to avoid, especially for those with certain health concerns. Whether or not your actual steak is healthy will depend, ultimately, on the size and cut, but certain sides, appetizers, and entrees are a little more straightforward as to where they fall on the healthy foods spectrum. To help you navigate your next steakhouse dinner, here are some of the healthiest and unhealthiest items you could order.