The One Salad You Should Avoid Ordering From A Restaurant Menu

In these days of ever-rising food prices, eating out at a restaurant can seem more like an investment than a way to get food in your stomach. When you do decide to dine out, it's important to choose wisely to get the most for your money. There are plenty of overpriced menu items you'll want to avoid, and one of them (much as it pains me to say this, since I love it) is the wedge salad.

A wedge salad is basically a honking big chunk of iceberg lettuce. It may be a quarter of a head, but I've had wedge salads where the restaurant went with half a lettuce. It's typically covered with a creamy dressing and delicious toppings like bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, and chopped tomatoes. Some restaurants offer a wedge salad for $10 or $12, but if you dine at ritzier establishments the cost could be closer to $30. (To be fair, the $28 wedge salad from Delmonico's does include fancier ingredients like prosciutto chips and a yuzu honey vinaigrette.)

Assuming you bought the ingredients for a wedge salad at the grocery store, you might spend around 50 cents for ¼ of an iceberg lettuce and the same for two ounces of blue cheese dressing. You could shell out another 50 cents each for a good-sized chunk of tomato and $1 for a few slices of bacon and an ounce of blue cheese crumbles. That's approximately $3.50 worth of ingredients for a salad that takes minimal effort to make.