How Green Goddess Salad Dressing Got Its Elegant Name

I thought I was familiar with all the salad dressings out there, but Green Goddess was a new, bougie-sounding one that I hadn't had the pleasure of trying. I almost always reach for Caesar, blue cheese, or Italian salad dressing, but there's no legitimate reason not to add a flavor to the family. Okay, so Green Goddess salad dressing is creamy and full of fresh herbs, and apparently, it's been a restaurant staple for decades. But where did the name come from?

You'd think the name of the dressing comes from the plethora of green ingredients, but nope. It was inspired by a 1920s play called "The Green Goddess." The first time the dressing hit the scene was at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, California, where the lead actor of the play, George Arliss, was staying. The hotel's chef whipped up the dressing in his honor, and the name stuck.

At the time, "The Green Goddess" was a huge success, and Arliss was a notable star. The Palace Hotel was already famous for its elegant dining, so it wasn't unusual for chefs to create new dishes to impress guests. Green Goddess is a tasty concoction of mayonnaise, herbs, and anchovies. It has a fairly strong flavor and a bright color that stands out. Soon enough, it wasn't just a hotel specialty, as it started appearing in restaurants and home kitchens across the country.

Even though the play itself isn't widely remembered today, Green Goddess dressing has held on as a classic. You may see it on restaurant menus or in bottles at the grocery store; in either setting, remember that it still carries that touch of old-school glamour from its San Francisco origins.