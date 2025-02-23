How Green Goddess Salad Dressing Got Its Elegant Name
I thought I was familiar with all the salad dressings out there, but Green Goddess was a new, bougie-sounding one that I hadn't had the pleasure of trying. I almost always reach for Caesar, blue cheese, or Italian salad dressing, but there's no legitimate reason not to add a flavor to the family. Okay, so Green Goddess salad dressing is creamy and full of fresh herbs, and apparently, it's been a restaurant staple for decades. But where did the name come from?
You'd think the name of the dressing comes from the plethora of green ingredients, but nope. It was inspired by a 1920s play called "The Green Goddess." The first time the dressing hit the scene was at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, California, where the lead actor of the play, George Arliss, was staying. The hotel's chef whipped up the dressing in his honor, and the name stuck.
At the time, "The Green Goddess" was a huge success, and Arliss was a notable star. The Palace Hotel was already famous for its elegant dining, so it wasn't unusual for chefs to create new dishes to impress guests. Green Goddess is a tasty concoction of mayonnaise, herbs, and anchovies. It has a fairly strong flavor and a bright color that stands out. Soon enough, it wasn't just a hotel specialty, as it started appearing in restaurants and home kitchens across the country.
Even though the play itself isn't widely remembered today, Green Goddess dressing has held on as a classic. You may see it on restaurant menus or in bottles at the grocery store; in either setting, remember that it still carries that touch of old-school glamour from its San Francisco origins.
What's in green goddess dressing?
Green Goddess dressing might seem fancy, but it's actually made with simple, fresh ingredients. The classic version starts with a creamy base — usually mayo and sour cream — that gives it that smooth, rich texture. But what really makes it pop is the mix of fresh herbs. Parsley, chives, tarragon, and basil bring a bright, earthy flavor, while garlic and lemon juice add a little zing. And then there are the anchovies (just like in Caesar dressing), which add a savory depth without making it taste fishy.
Over the years, people have put their own spin on it. Some swap mayo for Greek yogurt to keep it lighter, and I've seen others add in avocado for extra creaminess. The herb mix also depends on what's in the fridge. It doesn't matter how you mix it up, though; it has great flavor, and it's fun to experiment with from time to time.
If you've seen Green Goddess dressing in different shades of green, that's due to the ratio of herbs to the base. More herbs make it a darker, deeper green, while extra mayo or yogurt gives you a lighter, creamier version.
Green Goddess dressing is very versatile and doesn't have to be used in the traditional sense. It's great as a salad dressing, but it also works as a dip for veggies or a sandwich spread; it's amazing in potato salad or to drizzle a little over grilled meats (kinda reminds me of using chimichurri on steak) and roasted potatoes. No matter how you use it, that light, herby flavor always brings a fresh touch to any dish.