You can never go wrong whipping up a classic potato salad, the timeless comfort food often prepared at cookouts, picnics, and family gatherings. Unless you happen to dislike potatoes or mayonnaise-based dressing, the versatile salad is a staple refreshing dish that most people love — and it's super easy to make.

All you need are potatoes of your choice (chefs recommend waxy for smooth texture and starchy for soaking up the most flavor), mayonnaise, red onions, celery, and some fresh herbs, although the salad is generally crafted uniquely to an individual's preferences, and its recipes vary widely around the world.

As easy as it is to make, it's equally easy to fumble. It's best to avoid making your potato salad too mushy, bland, or salty, and you definitely don't want to leave it in the sun where it can grow harmful bacteria, putting your guests at risk of food poisoning. To concoct the ideal, flavorful potato salad requires evaluating what unconventional ingredients can give your salad the extra kick it needs, be it some hard-boiled eggs or French onion dip mix.

You can especially elevate this soul dish and give it a fresh twist by swapping out the standard mayonnaise for green goddess dressing. The dressing's bright, herbaceous flavors will breathe new life into the humble potato salad, offering a vibrant alternative that will leave your guests raving about the dish and reaching for seconds.