The Key To Flavorful Potato Salad May Already Be In Your Pantry

Whenever families and friends gather around food, particularly in the hot months, there is sure to be some kind of starchy dish, and one of the most popular to serve up is the enduring potato salad. While you can certainly find store-bought versions in the refrigerated section of most supermarkets, you can make a lot more of it at home, for a lot less than you'd pay at checkout (per serving). But rather than bring a "meh" dish to the gathering, why not kick up the flavor a notch with an ingredient that you probably already have on hand?

That would be French onion dip mix, normally combined with sour cream to make a delightful chip dip. It is also often used in slow cooker recipes. In this instance, though, you'll use up to an entire packet of the dip mix when you make the salad's dressing (it depends on how much potato salad you're making). The French onion-y flavor complements the tang of the mayo or sour cream, and the longer the prepared salad sits in the fridge, the more the potatoes can absorb all that savory goodness.