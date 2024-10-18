The Key To Flavorful Potato Salad May Already Be In Your Pantry
Whenever families and friends gather around food, particularly in the hot months, there is sure to be some kind of starchy dish, and one of the most popular to serve up is the enduring potato salad. While you can certainly find store-bought versions in the refrigerated section of most supermarkets, you can make a lot more of it at home, for a lot less than you'd pay at checkout (per serving). But rather than bring a "meh" dish to the gathering, why not kick up the flavor a notch with an ingredient that you probably already have on hand?
That would be French onion dip mix, normally combined with sour cream to make a delightful chip dip. It is also often used in slow cooker recipes. In this instance, though, you'll use up to an entire packet of the dip mix when you make the salad's dressing (it depends on how much potato salad you're making). The French onion-y flavor complements the tang of the mayo or sour cream, and the longer the prepared salad sits in the fridge, the more the potatoes can absorb all that savory goodness.
A few other pantry ingredients to upgrade your potato salad
If onions aren't really your thing (or the thing of your guests), consider adding a different, but no less popular, packet of flavoring: Ranch seasoning. You'll add it just the same way as you would the onion dip mix, combining it with whatever creamy ingredient you're using (be it mayo or sour cream or both). But what would ranch be without bacon? Try crisping and crumbling up some strips and tossing them into the recipe too.
Another ingredient to ramp up the flavor of your potato salad? Some magical apple cider vinegar. Just a tablespoon or two into the bowl brightens the dish and enhances the flavor of the potatoes, while adding just a touch of sweetness to offset all those savories. In fact, if you really want to amp up the sweetness of the dish, add in some sweet relish. Normally found more in macaroni salad, sweet relish can also help balance your potato salad, while adding a tang from what is essentially brine.